This USB-C fan for my iPhone is a life saver during heat waves — and it’s just $7 for Prime Day
It's one of the best purchases I've made ever
Several years back, I picked up a 4-pack of attachable USB-C fans for my phones because I wanted a quick way to get a breeze while riding the train during the broiling summer months. I got a lot of quick stares when I first used them, but the oppressive heat wave hitting the east coast of the U.S. right now is a reminder about how these fans were one of the best purchases I’ve made on Amazon.
For Prime Day, the same 4-pack of USB-C fans for phones are on sale for $7.59 — which breaks down to about $1.89 for each one. It’s the most convenient way I’ve found to survive in the city for work, especially when I have to use New York’s subway system and its unbearably humid stations.
The premise behind these fans is simple: just stick one into my phone’s USB-C port, and the power supplied by the phone produces a pleasant breeze.
Over the years, I’ve been able to test out different kinds of wearable and portable fans to help me stay cool. So, if you don’t want to melt during these hot spells over the summer, here are some Prime Day deals that will keep you a little cooler.
Best Prime Day wearable fan deals
Triffon USB-C fans: was $9 now $7 @ Amazon
Use the power from your phone to generate a cool breeze from the Triffon USB-C fan. I've kept one in my backpack year round because I never know when I need to cool down because of hot weather.
HandFan Portable Misting Fan: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon
Not only does it sit upright to point a cool breeze towards you, but the HandFan adds extra cooling thank to its ability to spray a mist of water. You'll feel a lot more refreshing once it hits you! The 6-bladed design ensures maximum power to ensure you get an ample breeze.
Torras Coolify 2024 Neck Air Conditioner: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon
Fans are great, but air conditioners are better. I've been using the Torras Coolify 2024 Neck Air Conditioner and it cools me down faster than any other wearable fan I've tested. That's because it features a Peltier Radiator, which instantly makes the neck band ice cold — while its fans blasts you with a breeze.
Slenpet Portable Waist Clip Fan: was $36 now $23 @ Amazon
Oftentimes we sweat profusely because of all the heat that's trapped underneath our clothes. With the Slenpet Portable Wait Clip Fan, it's a quick way to direct a breeze underneath your shirt so you stay cooler throughout the day.
Torras Coolify Wearable Waist Fan: was $149 now $87 @ Amazon
One of the most recent wearable fans I've been using is the Torras Coolify Wearable Waist Fan and used it continuously for more than 5 hours with still a lot of battery left over. There's also this PCM cooling material fashioned to one side that helps with body heat when I have it around my wait.
EZ Tuxedo Mini Portable Fan: was $15 now $12 @ Amazon
For that hands-free experience that can fit in your bag for travel, the EX Tuxedo Mini Portable Fan has a compact design that attaches with a clip onto your shirt or collar. It directs a cool breeze directly to your shirt, all without you having to hold it.
Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan: was $24 now $13 @ Amazon
Another compact option is the Jisulife handheld fan because I love how it can stand on its own for a hands-free experience, act as a power bank to charge my devices, and has a built-in LED flashlight for emergencies. It's still strong enough to produce a pleasant breeze on the hottest of days.
John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.