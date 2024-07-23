This simple $7 accessory makes every Android phone I review better — here's why

MagSafe charging is the best form of wireless charging. There, I said it. And I say this in large part because of the utility I get from the best MagSafe chargers I test frequently, which allow me to charge my iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously.

However, the handful of Android phones littered around my desk don’t benefit from the same robust selection of multi-charging wireless chargers like those for Apple. That’s a shame because they deserve better.

Luckily, I found a simple accessory that allows me to charge all of my favorite Android phones with any MagSafe charger. These universal magnetic rings don’t cost a fortune, yet they allow me to charge Android phones like my Pixel 8 Pro on my 3-in-1 MagSafe charger at work and home — and they’re dirt cheap to buy. In fact, you can find them for as low as $4 on Amazon, but the one I’ve been using is the PopSockets Adapter Ring for MagSafe. At $7, it's still a pretty good deal.

Apart from being able to wirelessly charge my Android phones, I love how these universal magnetic rings allow them to stay firmly in place while they’re charging. Many of these 3-in-1 MagSafe chargers also double as a stand by allowing my connected phone to stay upright — perfect for video calls and meetings.

(Image credit: Future)

I also like how I can also install them on phone cases, without adversely changing the efficiency of the charger. Even though I’ve tried going a week without a phone case, I still can’t convince myself enough to go entirely naked because I find so much value in wallet phone cases. That’s why these universal magnetic rings are so helpful because I can easily attach them to most phone cases. Obviously, they can’t be too thick to interfere with the wireless charging of these MagSafe chargers.

While there’s promise of more Android phones that support Qi2 wireless charging, it doesn’t hurt that I can easily give existing Android phones with Qi support an extra leg up now with these magnetic rings. Obviously, these magnetic rings won’t be necessary with Android phones that support Qi2 because they’re designed with these magnets embedded in them.

(Image credit: Future)

Interestingly enough, I’ve also been testing out the Clicks Keyboard for my iPhone 15 Pro. At first I was thrilled about typing on a QWERTY keyboard again, but then realized later on that the trade-off for this was not having MagSafe charging because the case itself doesn’t have embedded magnets. So, I quickly slapped on an extra universal magnetic ring I had lying around — and it worked like a charm.

The only downside to these universal magnetic rings is that once they’re installed, you really shouldn’t take them off because you’ll end up bending the ring while trying to pry it off. Other than that, I really can’t complain about how I can use all of my favorite MagSafe accessories, including MagSafe wallets and battery banks, on all of my Android devices. Here are just some of the ones I recommend.

PopSockets Adapter Ring for MagSafe: now $7 @ Amazon

Even though it's meant to work with the PopSocket line, this Adapter Ring from PopSockets lets you attach it to your phone and cases for MagSafe charging convenience.

ESR for MagSafe Ring: was $12 now $9 @ Amazon

Another universal magnetic ring I've found reliable is this one from accessory maker ESR. It's simple to apply and hold a firm connection to all of my MagSafe accessories, including my ESR MagSafe wallet with Find My support.

Tenoc Universal Metal Ring Sticker: now $4 @ Amazon

If you plan on using multiple devices, this 3-pack of universal magnetic rings from Tenoc won't cost you a fortune since it's less than $4. As they're fragile, having three at your disposal means you won't have to buy another set for a while.