This killer Amazon deal slashes the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's price by AU$745 — but you'd better act fast

The great Kenny Rogers once sang, "You've got to know when to hold them... Know when to fold them," and while the late singer-songwriter was talking specifically about poker hands, I believe this sentiment could also apply to this exceptional Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal from Amazon.

Right now, you can score a massive 25% discount on the 512GB Silver Shadow variant of Samsung's top foldable, bringing its price to just AU$2,949 AU$2,203.24, which is a saving of AU$745.76 from the RRP.

That's not quite the Amazon all-time-low of AU$2,174.25 it landed at recently, but it's pretty darn close. In poker terms, that makes this deal a 'full house' at the very least.

So if you've had your eye on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and have been waiting for its price to come down, now might be a good time to throw in your chips.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (512GB) Silver Shadow: was AU$2,949 now AU$2,203.24 at Amazon Save AU$745.76 Samsung's excellent Galaxy Z Fold 6 is arguably the most premium foldable in the world, boasting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM and S Pen support (stylus not included). Right now, you can pick up the 512GB model in the Silver Shadow colour variant for just a smidge over AU$2,203, which is a AU$745 saving on the RRP. Additionally, Amazon AU is also offering up to AU$800 in trade-in value when you hand over an eligible device.

In our 4-star Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, we described the device as "the most well-rounded foldable around," but bemoaned its high price and middling camera offering, which is not quite "flagship-level."

Of course, this huge price reduction does alleviate those concerns somewhat, making the Galaxy Z Fold 6 much easier to recommend. Just know that if you are planning to ante up, you should do so sooner rather than later, as this deal is likely to go belly-up in no time.