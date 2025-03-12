This killer Amazon deal slashes the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's price by AU$745 — but you'd better act fast

Samsung's top foldable gets a massive 25% discount on the RRP

Galaxy Z Fold 6
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The great Kenny Rogers once sang, "You've got to know when to hold them... Know when to fold them," and while the late singer-songwriter was talking specifically about poker hands, I believe this sentiment could also apply to this exceptional Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal from Amazon.

Right now, you can score a massive 25% discount on the 512GB Silver Shadow variant of Samsung's top foldable, bringing its price to just AU$2,949 AU$2,203.24, which is a saving of AU$745.76 from the RRP.

That's not quite the Amazon all-time-low of AU$2,174.25 it landed at recently, but it's pretty darn close. In poker terms, that makes this deal a 'full house' at the very least.

So if you've had your eye on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and have been waiting for its price to come down, now might be a good time to throw in your chips.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (512GB) Silver Shadow
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (512GB) Silver Shadow: was AU$2,949 now AU$2,203.24 at Amazon

Save AU$745.76

Samsung's excellent Galaxy Z Fold 6 is arguably the most premium foldable in the world, boasting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM and S Pen support (stylus not included). Right now, you can pick up the 512GB model in the Silver Shadow colour variant for just a smidge over AU$2,203, which is a AU$745 saving on the RRP. Additionally, Amazon AU is also offering up to AU$800 in trade-in value when you hand over an eligible device.

View Deal

In our 4-star Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, we described the device as "the most well-rounded foldable around," but bemoaned its high price and middling camera offering, which is not quite "flagship-level."

Of course, this huge price reduction does alleviate those concerns somewhat, making the Galaxy Z Fold 6 much easier to recommend. Just know that if you are planning to ante up, you should do so sooner rather than later, as this deal is likely to go belly-up in no time.

Stephen Lambrechts
Stephen Lambrechts

Stephen Lambrechts is the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide AU and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming for the last 15 years. Before Tom's Guide, he spent several years as a Senior Journalist at TechRadar, had a brief stint as Editor in Chief at Official Xbox Magazine Australia, and has written for such publications as APC, TechLife Australia, T3, FilmInk, AskMen, Daily Telegraph and IGN. He's an expert when it comes to smartphones, TVs, gaming and streaming. In his spare time, he enjoys watching obscure horror movies on physical media, keeping an eye on the latest retro sneaker releases and listening to vinyl. Occasionally, he also indulges in other non-hipster stuff, like hiking.

