One UI 6.1.1 is giving millions of Samsung phones top Galaxy AI features — will your device get them?

While there's a lot of love for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, some of the most fantastic features come from the exclusive Galaxy AI goodies. Composer and Sketch to Image are among the best, and they won't be exclusive to the newest foldable phones anymore. Samsung is bringing them to older devices through a software update.

In a blog post, Samsung announced One UI 6.1.1, which will bring the new Galaxy AI features to several of the company's most popular smartphones and tablets. Included are the Galaxy S24 series (S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra), Galaxy S23 series (S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra), Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, and the Tab S9 tablet series (Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra).

A lot is coming in this update, but perhaps the most notable is the Sketch to Image AI tool, which creates art from your seemingly indiscernible scribbles. Portrait Studio is another good one that uses generative AI to convert photos of yourself and other people into illustrations.

The Composer AI feature will write for you. While not exactly the most groundbreaking AI element (which of the best AI chatbots can't write for you nowadays?), it's still helpful to have it built into the phone.

Another part of the One UI 6.1.1 update brings real-time interpretation across various popular calling apps like Google Meet and WhatsApp. And for the Samsung Notes app, you can now record spoken audio and transcribe it simultaneously. PDF files can be summarized and translated with the update as well.

For those who like to keep the look of their phone fresh, Samsung is rolling out wallpapers that change based on the time of day and weather.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 users will get an extra feature as Samsung announced that Auto Zoom will be included in the update. Auto Zoom take advantage of the Flex Mode on Samsung's flip phone-style foldable to automatically recognize people and pets when you're taking a photo and adjust the zoom to an optimal length.

Unfortunately, the One UI 6.1.1 update isn't scheduled to drop until September 12, so you'll have to go without these features for a bit longer if you're excited about them.