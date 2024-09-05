One UI 6.1.1 is giving millions of Samsung phones top Galaxy AI features — will your device get them?

News
By
published

Sketch to Image leads the charge of new features for old phones

Samsung Galaxy S23 and s23 plus cameras
(Image credit: Samsung)

While there's a lot of love for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, some of the most fantastic features come from the exclusive Galaxy AI goodies. Composer and Sketch to Image are among the best, and they won't be exclusive to the newest foldable phones anymore. Samsung is bringing them to older devices through a software update.

In a blog post, Samsung announced One UI 6.1.1, which will bring the new Galaxy AI features to several of the company's most popular smartphones and tablets. Included are the Galaxy S24 series (S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra), Galaxy S23 series (S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra), Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, and the Tab S9 tablet series (Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra).

A lot is coming in this update, but perhaps the most notable is the Sketch to Image AI tool, which creates art from your seemingly indiscernible scribbles. Portrait Studio is another good one that uses generative AI to convert photos of yourself and other people into illustrations.

The Composer AI feature will write for you. While not exactly the most groundbreaking AI element (which of the best AI chatbots can't write for you nowadays?), it's still helpful to have it built into the phone.

Another part of the One UI 6.1.1 update brings real-time interpretation across various popular calling apps like Google Meet and WhatsApp. And for the Samsung Notes app, you can now record spoken audio and transcribe it simultaneously. PDF files can be summarized and translated with the update as well. 

For those who like to keep the look of their phone fresh, Samsung is rolling out wallpapers that change based on the time of day and weather. 

Galaxy Z Flip 5 users will get an extra feature as Samsung announced that Auto Zoom will be included in the update. Auto Zoom take advantage of the Flex Mode on Samsung's flip phone-style foldable to automatically recognize people and pets when you're taking a photo and adjust the zoom to an optimal length.

Unfortunately, the One UI 6.1.1 update isn't scheduled to drop until September 12, so you'll have to go without these features for a bit longer if you're excited about them. 

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 243 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB
Verizon
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
2
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
$1,299.99
View
OnePlus 12
Our Review
3
OnePlus 12,16GB...
Amazon
View
OnePlus 12
(512GB)
Our Review
4
OnePlus - 12 512GB (Unlocked)...
Best Buy
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
5
Pixel 8 Pro Porcelain 128GB...
Google Store NA
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
6
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB Black)
Our Review
7
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Mint Mobile
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
8
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256...
Visible
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
9
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB...
Apple
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
10
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB
Straight Talk
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.