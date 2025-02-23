Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge deleted video just revealed how thin it is and key specs
Super-thin Samsung flagship briefly appeared on YouTube — and someone spotted another unreleased phone in a second video too.
Despite only getting around 30 seconds at Samsung’s S25 launch event, the Galaxy S25 Edge was in some ways the star of the show. It remains enigmatic, with only the name and the fact that it’s rather thin known for sure.
But a now-deleted Spanish-language YouTube video may have given us some key insights. According to Android Authority, the video showed off what “appears to be a fully functional Galaxy S25 Edge” and provided a short demo of it in action. So what did we learn?
Well, first of all, it really is very thin indeed. The video involved Garza comparing the S25 Edge to an unfolded Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and while the Edge was slightly thicker, there wasn’t much in it.
Given that the former is 5.6mm thick when open, that suggests that the S25 Edge will be under the 6mm mark. Granted, that’s not including the camera bump, but it’s still quite a reduction on the Samsung Galaxy S25’s 7.2mm thickness.
The video apparently involved the AIDA64 app running, which revealed some core specs: a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, backed by 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage and a 4,000mAh battery.
While the camera section listed three lenses, only two were visible on the back of the phone, so it’s presumably counting the front-facing one. All three are listed as 12MP, which sounds like a worrying cost-cutting exercise, but Android Authority points out that AIDA64 reports the resolution of images saved, rather than the camera specs themselves, so talk of a 200MP camera is still possible.
A surprise guest?
Surprisingly, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge wasn’t the only unreleased phone to make an appearance in a deleted YouTube video. According to 9to5Google, a second deleted video — “Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Camera Samples” — included what appears to be a surprise cameo from the Google Pixel 9a.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
The phone is in the expected Obsidian Black shade, and appears to be final hardware, given the ‘G’ logo on the back. You can clearly see the pill-shaped camera with barely any raised bump at all, while the curved edges appear neatly chamfered. It’s a stylish look.
Of the two unreleased phones, it’s likely that the Google Pixel 9a will arrive first. The phone has long been rumored for a mid-March launch, and while Samsung has remained tight-lipped about the S25 Edge, most leakers believe we’re heading for a summer release — possibly alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in July or August.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
How to transfer files from an iPhone to Mac — every method explained
I was really excited about the iPhone 16e, but not anymore — here's why I won't be upgrading