Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge deleted video just revealed how thin it is and key specs

Despite only getting around 30 seconds at Samsung’s S25 launch event, the Galaxy S25 Edge was in some ways the star of the show. It remains enigmatic, with only the name and the fact that it’s rather thin known for sure.

But a now-deleted Spanish-language YouTube video may have given us some key insights. According to Android Authority, the video showed off what “appears to be a fully functional Galaxy S25 Edge” and provided a short demo of it in action. So what did we learn?

Well, first of all, it really is very thin indeed. The video involved Garza comparing the S25 Edge to an unfolded Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and while the Edge was slightly thicker, there wasn’t much in it.

(Image credit: Android Authority / YouTube)

Given that the former is 5.6mm thick when open, that suggests that the S25 Edge will be under the 6mm mark. Granted, that’s not including the camera bump, but it’s still quite a reduction on the Samsung Galaxy S25’s 7.2mm thickness.

The video apparently involved the AIDA64 app running, which revealed some core specs: a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, backed by 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage and a 4,000mAh battery.

While the camera section listed three lenses, only two were visible on the back of the phone, so it’s presumably counting the front-facing one. All three are listed as 12MP, which sounds like a worrying cost-cutting exercise, but Android Authority points out that AIDA64 reports the resolution of images saved, rather than the camera specs themselves, so talk of a 200MP camera is still possible.

A surprise guest?

Surprisingly, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge wasn’t the only unreleased phone to make an appearance in a deleted YouTube video. According to 9to5Google, a second deleted video — “Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Camera Samples” — included what appears to be a surprise cameo from the Google Pixel 9a.

(Image credit: 9to5Google / YouTube)

The phone is in the expected Obsidian Black shade, and appears to be final hardware, given the ‘G’ logo on the back. You can clearly see the pill-shaped camera with barely any raised bump at all, while the curved edges appear neatly chamfered. It’s a stylish look.

Of the two unreleased phones, it’s likely that the Google Pixel 9a will arrive first. The phone has long been rumored for a mid-March launch, and while Samsung has remained tight-lipped about the S25 Edge, most leakers believe we’re heading for a summer release — possibly alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in July or August.