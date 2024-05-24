Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could launch alongside Galaxy S25 — what we know

There's no Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE, but we may still get a third Samsung foldable

Galaxy Z Fold 6 render
(Image credit: Smartprix)

Rumor has it that Samsung has scrapped the low-cost Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE, but there could still be a third Samsung foldable on the way. Analyst and Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young claims that Samsung is working on a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, which is apparently a larger foldable that lacks S Pen support.

According to Young, panel shipments are expected to happen in Q4 2024, ready for production to begin ahead of a possible Q1 2025 release. If that’s true it means this foldable could launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S25

Young doesn’t divulge many details about this device, but claims to have the screen dimensions. However these are being kept for DSCC’s next Foldable Report. But Young did add that because this foldable lacks a digitizer, which translates S Pen input, it will be slimmer than existing Samsung foldables.

Interestingly Young also claims that the new foldable could be called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra — something we have heard rumors about already. Young claims that the name hasn’t been decided yet, but based on this information alone the “Ultra” moniker doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. 

There’s nothing Ultra about a phone that offers fewer features than its counterparts. If anything removing features is something you’d expect from one of Samsung’s FE series, complete with a few other sacrifices and a lower price tag. Then again, since we don’t know anything else about what this hypothetical foldable might have to offer, we can’t really conclude anything right now.

The big question is how much this new Z Fold 6 Slim might cost.

The big question is how much this new Z Fold 6 Slim might cost. Rumors about a cheaper foldable have been circulating for years, and for a while it seemed like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE would finally scratch that itch. Unfortunately with that phone apparently being canned, it has us wondering when larger screen foldables might start dropping in price.

A Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim might be the phone we’ve all been waiting for. But the prospect of it potentially being an Ultra model means I have my doubts. Sadly it’s not something we’ll be getting any clarity on anytime soon. Certainly not before the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The next wave of Samsung foldables are expected to be announced on July 10, and you can keep up to date with all the latest news and rumors in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 hubs.

Tom Pritchard
Tom Pritchard
UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.