Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks just tipped biggest design changes

We still have a while yet to wait for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch, and in the meantime, the leaks just keep right on coming. The most recent suggests the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra could get a design overhaul that makes Samsung's premium flagship easier to hold than ever.

Several images surfaced over the weekend from noted leaker Ice Universe showing off an alleged Galaxy S25 Ultra case. Based on what's there, it looks like the Galaxy S25 Ultra will ditch the sharp corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and adopt a more rounded design that's more comfortable to hold in your hand.

This echoes a previous Galaxy S25 Ultra leak back in June that it would get a more rounded shape than the other phones in its series, one that takes a page from the design of the Galaxy Note 7 from 2016. It could also boast thinner bezels than even the iPhone 16 Pro Max, if the latest rumors are to be believed. Though it's worth mentioning that, even with all this talk of rounded designs, Samsung has made it clear it has no plans to bring back curved screens.

S25 Ultra case pic.twitter.com/QV6uyEm65oSeptember 21, 2024

The images also show off how the camera arrangement could get a minor upgrade. Three cut-outs for sensors, presumably for the primary, ultrawide, and periscope lenses, are lined up vertically in one column while three smaller cutouts for the laser autofocus, LED flash, and 3x telephoto camera sit adjacent.

Compared to the S24 Ultra, the holes for the cameras are noticeably larger and closer together while the entire camera module appears shifted closer to the top left corner of the phone's backing. For reference, the current Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a main 200MP camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with a 3X optical zoom, and a new 50MP telephoto camera with a 5X optical zoom. Based on everything we've heard so far, camera improvements seem to be at the top of Samsung's to-do list for the S25 Ultra, which makes it an early frontrunner for our list of the best camera phones.

We're not likely to hear more about Samsung's plans for the Galaxy S25 line-up until January. In the meantime, be sure to check out our round-up of all the Galaxy S25 Ultra rumors as well as our wish list of all the Galaxy S25 Ultra features we want to see.

