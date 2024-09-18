Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus leaks suggest a disappointing upgrade — here’s what we know

We’re still a few months out from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, but it’s never too early for the leaks and rumors to start popping up online. The latest batch all focus on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, with a bunch of detailed renders and hardware specs hitting the web for everyone to look over.

The renders come from Onleaks (via Android Headlines). While they’re not official Samsung marketing materials, Onleaks does create these renders using leaked CAD files — which give us a good idea of what the Galaxy S25 Plus might actually look like. Minus a few smaller details that may not make it onto CAD drawings — like the SIM card slot.

Unsurprisingly these renders show off a phone that looks very similar to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. We’ve got flat edges, round corners, a cut-out selfie camera, and all those other things that can be found on countless Android and Samsung phones. However the main cameras appear to have a slightly larger profile, with rings similar to those found on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Though this is likely an aesthetic choice, rather than offering any practical benefits.

(Image credit: Onleaks / Android Headlines)

Android Headlines also notes that the S25 Plus will measure 158.4 x 75.7 x 7.3mm (6.2 x 2.9 x 0.2 inches), which makes it a little narrower and thinner than the S24 Plus — but not by very much. We’re also set to keep the 6.7-inch display, complete with an LTPO panel offering 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. In other words, pretty iterative as far as the design goes.

A separate report from WinFuture also claims that the S25 Plus will pack in a 4,900 mAh battery, with a rated capacity of 4,755 mAh. That’s also the same as the one in the Galaxy S24 Plus. Meanwhile it’s claimed that the Galaxy S25 will have a 4,000 mAh battery, and the S25 Ultra will offer 5,000 mAh of power. So much for the rumors that Samsung could drop the Galaxy S25 Plus from its lineup.

Previous rumors suggest that the entire Galaxy S25 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, no matter what region they’re purchased in, with the Exynos 2500 reportedly taking the back seat for 2025. We might also see satellite connectivity coming to the S25 series, offering Samsung owners the ability to call for help in the event of an emergency in a cellular blackspot.

Be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra hubs for more of the latest news and rumors about Samsung’s upcoming flagships.

