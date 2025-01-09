Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim performance benchmarks leak — is Samsung cutting corners?

The main Galaxy S25 lineup is going to be unveiled shortly, but this year Samsung is also expected to launch a new thinner Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim phone at some point.

Leaked specs for the new S25 Slim have so far been thin on the ground. However, a new Geekbench benchmark popped up on X today from regular Samsung leaker Jukanlosreve.

S25 Slim Geekbench (US version) SD 8 Elite 12GB RAM pic.twitter.com/X47mAIHSAnJanuary 9, 2025

Despite allegedly being tested with the new Qualcomm San Dragon 8 Elite chip, the results are surprisingly underwhelming.

To start, the chip earned a score of 3,005 in the Geekbench single-core CPU benchmark, which only slightly better than the 2,986 the base Galaxy S25 scored in November. It is better than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which of 2,300. In general, Samsung trails behind competitors like the iPhone in terms of single-core CPU performance. For comparison, the iPhone 16 scored 3,301 in single core testing and the iPhone 16 Pro Max hit 3,386. It's good to see the Slim is more powerful than the S24 series, which would not be a total surprise considering the new chip. And being lower than the iPhone 16 series isn't out of left field either.

Where Samsung tends to shine is in the Geekbench multi-core test, where leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra benchmarks have hit scores over 10,000.

As you can see in the leaked test, this Slim bench mark only hit 6,954. We've seen scores for the base S25 model that allegedly hit around 8,600 and 9,300. So this sub-7,000 score is a surprise and very underwhelming. Has Samsung cut corners to make the Slim thin?

To be fair to Samsung, one leaked benchmark doesn't paint the whole picture and it doesn't totally show what kind of environment the device was tested in.

Whenever the Slim does come out, Tom's Guide will be sure to put it through our own battery of tests to see how the phone truly stacks up to other S25 phones and non-Samsung handsets.

