Samsung Galaxy S25 benchmarks allegedly leaked — and it's good news for power users

The Samsung Galaxy S25’s rumored unveiling is coming up fast, but there are still plenty of rumors popping up online. The latest bit of information to surface is another leaked benchmarking test, seemingly showing off the standard Galaxy S25’s performance — and it might be better news than we first thought.

Back in November a previous set of leaked benchmarks tempered our expectations with some rather disappointing results. A single core score of 2481 and a multi-core benchmark score of 8658 — both of which are pretty far from the much more impressive scores from leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra tests. Thankfully this latest leak from Tarun Vats paints a more positive picture.

Breaking ‼️Galaxy S25 (SM-S931B) just surfaced on Geekbench! 🚀 Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor with 12GB RAM! Single-Core: 2986Multi-Core: 9355 Snapdragon 8 Elite is officially confirmed for Vanilla model in International markets (India, Europe & more)! 🌍 pic.twitter.com/9ySZFnKxRtDecember 31, 2024

This test shows a single-core score of 2986 and a multi-core result of 9355, which is a significant improvement over what we saw back in November. That's a good thing too, since the latest leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra benchmarking results were a little disappointing. Or at least they were compared to the incredible results we saw at the start of November — with a 10,236 multi-core Geekbench 6 score.

For reference, the Galaxy S24 Ultra scored 2,300 on a single core test and 7249 on a multi-core. That means the Galaxy S25, if these numbers are accurate, could perform significantly better than last year’s Ultra model. Meanwhile the iPhone 16 came out with 3301 in single-core benchmark tests and 8033 in multi-core. As has been the case for the past couple of years, this means Apple’s individual core performance outpaces the Galaxy, but multi-core still lags behind.

As has been the case for the past couple of years, the iPhone’s individual core performance outpaces the Galaxy, but multi-core still lags behind.

These benchmarking figures do seem to have been a little inconsistent, which is concerning. However this may be explained by the fact we’re still in the pre-release stage, so we won’t know how the Galaxy S25 performs in benchmarking tests until after it’s released — which is rumored to be February 7. At least the tests agree that the phones are running on the Snapdragon 8 Elite, rather than some kind of Exynos chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, where Samsung will reveal everything there is to know about the phone. In the meantime you can catch up on all the latest news and rumors in our Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra hubs

More from Tom's Guide