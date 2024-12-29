Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaker just tipped all of the cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra better pack in a ton of Galaxy AI upgrades, because it doesn't look like the hardware is changing that much. A leaker on X who goes by the name @AssembleDebug claims to have the camera configuration of the new Samsung flagship based on the smartphone's core files.

As initially reported by NotebookCheck, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will pack the following cameras.

Main: 200MP Isocell HP2

200MP Isocell HP2 3x telephoto: 12MP Sony IMX 754

12MP Sony IMX 754 5x telephoto: 50MP IMX 854

50MP IMX 854 Front: 12MP Isocell S5K3LU

12MP Isocell S5K3LU Ultrawide: 50MP Isocell S5KJN3 [New]

So the main camera would still be the same 200MP sensor, and the 3x and 5x telephoto lenses would also be the same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The front 12MP selfie camera would be identical too, at least in terms of hardware.

The only notable Galaxy S25 Ultra camera upgrade appears to be the new 50MP ultrawide sensor, which would be a notable jump up from the 12MP ultrawide on the S24 Ultra. This looks like a larger sensor size as well, going from 1/2.52-inch to 1/1.57-inch. This would presumably let in more light.

Based on the files I obtained, here are the confirmed cameras of S25 Ultra. Confirms previous leaks about cameras. https://t.co/qrylnSnXt4 pic.twitter.com/vgj3r8ISL7December 27, 2024

The S25 Ultra could certainly use some imaging help. While the Galaxy S24 Ultra is among the best camera phones we've tested, it lost out to the new iPhone in our iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S24 Ultra shoot-out when we took over 200 photos.

Samsung announced a new telephoto camera technology in November called ALoP, which stands for All Lenses on Prism. This technology "enables smartphone users to capture clear portraits both day and night by rearranging the structure of lens and prism, and brings additional benefits due to its more compact camera module." But it's not clear if this tech will be ready in time for the S25 Ultra launch.

With Samsung Unpacked rumored to take place on January 22, we don't have long to wait to see how good the Galaxy S25 Ultra cameras really are, but there are other rumored upgrades worth getting excited about. This includes a new rounded design, a possibly larger 6.9-inch display and Qualcomm's powerful new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We just hope the rumored Galaxy S25 price hikes don't become a reality, as the Galaxy S24 Ultra is already super expensive with a starting price of $1,299.