Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch is looming — these are the 5 biggest rumors about Samsung's thin phone

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge is one of the rare phones where we might feel like we know everything about it without really knowing anything officially. That's what happens when you show off a phone but keep every other detail about it under wraps.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge rumored specs • Rumored release date: May 2025

• Screen size: 6.6 inches

• Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite

• Storage: 256GB, 512GB

• Cameras: 200MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide

• Thickness: 5.8mm

• Weight: 5.7 ounces

Samsung ended January's Galaxy Unpacked event by teasing the release of the Galaxy S25 Edge later this year. At both that event and at Mobile World Congress in Spain, it even showed off Galaxy S25 Edge models giving us some idea of how slender this ultra-thin phone was supposed to be.

Everything else, though, has remained a closely guarded secret. Yes, Galaxy S25 Edge leaks have filled in some details and set expectations about the phone's specs. But Samsung has yet to expand upon what it showed off at the start of the year.

That's apparently about to change. A rumor claims the Galaxy S25 Edge will get an official launch on May 13, with pre-orders getting underway the next day. That means we're roughly two weeks away from finding out how accurate all those Galaxy S25 Edge rumors really are.

To get you prepped for the phone's release, here are the five most important details about the Galaxy S25 Edge, based on rumors that have emerged about Samsung's upcoming phone. We'll also look at the one Galaxy S25 Edge detail that's very much up in the air leading up to that possible May 13 debut.

A thin and light design

(Image credit: Future)

It's no secret that Samsung is looking to deliver an extremely slender phone with the Galaxy S25 Edge. All you have to do is look at the display units that have been on show at Galaxy Unpacked and MWC 20025 to get a sense for how thin Samsung plans to go with this phone.

Newly leaked specs from the usually reliable Evan Blass have put a number on that thinness. Reportedly, the Galaxy S25 Edge will measure 5.8mm at its thinnest point. the Galaxy S25 Ultra that highlighted January's Galaxy Unpacked event, measures 8.2mm thin.

As slender as the Edge could be, it may not be the thinnest phone to arrive in 2025. Apple's iPhone 17 lineup will supposedly ad an ultrahin device to the mix this fall, with iPhone 17 Air rumors pegging that device to measure 5.5mm at its thinnest point.

The Galaxy S25 Edge won't just be thin — it should be fairly light, too, with Blass' leaked specs document touting a 5.7-ounce weight. That would make the S25 Edge weigh about the same as the Galaxy S25, which is an impressive feat, considering the Edge is supposed to have a larger display (6.6 inches, compared to the S25's 6.2-inch panel).

A more durable phone, too

(Image credit: @rquandt.bsky.social‬)

A thin phone's not much use if it can't stand up to stresses of daily use. But based on multiple reports from different leakers, it sounds as if Samsung is taking steps to make sure there's some substance to the Galaxy S25 Edge's otherwise slight design.

For starters, the phone is tipped to feature a titanium frame, a more durable material than aluminum that's likely helping keep the Edge nice and light. Leaked specs also tip the phone to feature IP68 water resistance like the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup.

The leaked marketing materials shared by Blass mention Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, which would be a durable material offered by Corning to protect the Galaxy S25 Edge from scuffs and scratches. It's possible that "2" could be a typo, as the original Gorilla Glass Ceramic just debuted on the newly announced Motorola Razr 2025. Gorilla Glass Ceramic can survive 10 drops on to asphalt, so if that's the material Samsung is using, we'd expect the Galaxy S25 Edge to be durable enough for daily use.

Powerful AI

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Ahead of every major Samsung phone launch, there usually seems to be a rumor that the phone maker will use its own Exynos chips in lieu of Qualcomm's top-of-the-line silicon. Fortunately, that rumor seems to have been beaten back this time, as it's widely anticipated the Galaxy S25 Edge will use the same Snapdragon 8 Elite system-on-chip found in the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup.

There's reason to celebrate that beyond just the performance boost the Snapdragon 8 Elite will give the Galaxy S25 Edge. It means that Samsung's phone is likely to support the same Galaxy AI features found on the S25, including the new capabilities introduced in January. That would mean features like the Now Brief, which rely on Samsung's Personal Data Engine — something you won't find on phones outside of the S25 lineup at present.

An Ultra style camera

Galaxy S25 Edge (left) and Galaxy S25 Ultra (right) (Image credit: Future)

Looking at the Galaxy S25 Edge model that Samsung's trotted out, you'll see that the phone only offers two rear cameras instead of the three lenses you'll find on other Samsung flagships. That likely means the telephoto lens is a goner — most likely a concession Samsung made in the name of a thinner phone.

But don't think that Samsung is completely sacrificing high-end camera pefformance with the Galaxy S25 Edge. Multiple rumors have claimed that the phone is on tap to get a 200MP main camera, and the marketing material shared by Blass is the latest to confirm that spec.

The Galaxy S25 Edge wouldn't be the only phone to offer that kind of resolution. The Ultra model in Samsung's Galaxy S lineup has featured such a sensor for years, and last year, Samsung put out a special edition of its Galaxy Z Fold phone that included a 200MP main camera.

There's no word on what the second rear camera will be able to do, but the general assumption is that its an ultrawide lens, possibly powered by the same 50MP sensor the Galaxy S25 Ultra uses for that particular camera. The key here, though, is that 200MP main camera, which should give the S25 Edge some very powerful hardware to rival the best camera phones out there.

Battery life questions

(Image credit: Future)

A thin phone doesn't leave much room for a big battery, so we're very interested to see what kind of power pack Samsung squeezes into the Galaxy S25 Edge. The early rumors are not encouraging, with leaked specs claiming that the phone will feature a 3,900 mAh battery.

That would be smaller than the 4,000 mAh battery that the Galaxy S25 uses. Then again, Samsung is able to make the most of that power, as the S25 lasted for 13 hours and 28 minutes on our battery test, in which phones surf the web until they run out of power. While that's the shortest time of any S25 model, it is more than 3 hours better than the average smartphone.

For what it's worth, the leaked Galaxy S25 Edge marketing materials are touting "all-day battery," so we'd assume that a battery test time approaching what the S25 turned in would be a reasonable expectation.

Galaxy S25 Edge: How much is this going to cost?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (left) and Galaxy S25 Plus (right) (Image credit: Future)

Just about the only thing we're still waiting to hear about involves the Galaxy S25 Edge's price. Some rumors have tipped the Edge to cost about the same as the $999 Galaxy S25 Plus, but recent reports put the price in between that and the $1,299 Samsung charges for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Specifically, the same report claiming that Samsung will show off the Edge for real on May 13 also puts the price of the new phone at 1.5 million won in South Korea. By way of comparison, the Galaxy S25 Plus costs 1.35 million won, so we're looking at a slight increase from that model.

Converting that Korean price to U.S. dollars would place the price of the Galaxy S25 Edge as a little less than $1,050. Companies hardly ever do straight currency conversions, though, setting prices on a regional basis, but that at least gives us a range of what the phone could cost.

Adding more uncertainty to the mix are the on-again, off-again tariffs that the Trump administrations is trying to impose. Smartphone are currently exempted from any tariffs, but it adds an extra level of uncertainty to the pricing picture for the Galaxy S25 Edge.

