Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs just leaked for the super-thin phone — and there's some surprises

When Samsung teased the Galaxy S25 Edge during its Unpacked event in January, the company only teased the super-thin phone without revealing anything about it.

We've seen some specs leaked about the new phone, but a tweet from regular tipster Yogesh Brar appears to consolidate several specs we haven't seen yet.

Here's what the leaker revealed revealed:

6.6-inch AMOLED, 120Hz display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor

200MP main camera

50MP ultrawide

OneUI 7 operating system

3,900 mAh battery

25W charging

IP68 water and dust resistance.

Some of those specs may have come from a recent report by SmartPrix that Samsung was working on two different versions of the S25 Edge.

According to them, Samsung had one version with a triple-camera setup. However, Samsung ditched that version in favor of the two-camera setup revealed at Unpacked. This was allegedly done to compete with the much-rumored iPhone 17 Air.

The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to be somewhere between 5.8mm and 6.3mm thick, and the three-camera S25 Edge is 6.4mm thick.

To match or exceed Apple, Samsung looks to have ditched the third camera —meaning no telephoto lens — to make it even slimmer.

The current design is supposed to be 158.2 x 75.5 x 5.84mm or 6.22 x 2.97 x .22 inches. This would make the S25 Edge one of the company's thinnest phones.

Unfortunately, for some, the decision to get thinner also means that a smaller capacity battery is supposedly being put in the phone. We saw some comments under Brar's post complaining about the 25W charging capability and the size of the battery.

The base Galaxy S25 has a 4,000mAh battery and 25W charging. The Plus and Ultra versions feature 4,900 and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, with 45W and 15W wireless charging.

We still don't know when exactly Samsung plans to launch the S25 Edge. We might get more information in April or possibly during Samsung's June Unpacked event, where it typically reveals its foldable phones.

