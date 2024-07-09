Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra tipped for a big update to fix camera problems — but not until next month

Any of you rocking the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra should keep an eye out for the next big update — because the August update might end up with some major improvements to your camera. Or at least that’s what regular Samsung tipster Ice Universe claims . Better still, this update could be fixing camera issues that users have been complaining about for some time.

Ice Universe claims that this update will help optimize features including white balance, HDR, over-processing, overexposure, video zoom and face photography. However they also add that there won’t be optimization for the telephoto lens or night mode when zoom is over 10x magnification. Which sucks if you plan on taking pictures of the moon, I guess.

Ice Universe hopes that those two things can be fixed in a future update, but there’s no guarantee that this will actually happen.

Still, it’s great to see that Samsung is continuing to fix some of the camera problems users have experienced. The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s camera has been a sore point for a lot of people, and a quick Google search suggests that people have been taking to various community support forums to vent their frustrations — including the likes of Reddit and Samsung’s own community portal.

Samsung was originally rumored to be releasing a fix for the camera issues back in April, but towards the end of the month Ice Universe claimed the update had been delayed until June. Obviously, that didn’t happen, since it’s now July and the update apparently won’t be ready until next month. Clearly the problems needed more work before they could be fixed.

It is rather embarrassing that we’re almost 6 months into the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s life, and these things are still apparently an issue. Especially since Samsung is set to unveil two more Galaxy smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 — at Galaxy Unpacked tomorrow (July 10).

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is still one of the best camera phones , and has regularly performed well in our 200 photo shootouts — though it still faces tough competition from the likes of the Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max . So anything that can be done to improve the overall quality could give the camera more of an edge over the competition.

Let’s just hope the delay means Samsung is aiming to get everything fixed all at once, rather than pushing out multiple updates.