Samsung Galaxy S24 FE just launched and it's already getting a discount ahead of Black Friday

There's no doubt that modern smartphones are expensive, so it's important to look for the best deals you can. With Black Friday on the horizon, we are already seeing some deals including one for the recently released Galaxy S24 FE.

Currently, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE for only $552 from Amazon, making this the cheapest that the phone has ever been without having to commit to a financing plan or trade in. However, this discount is only available for the 128GB version of the phone in graphite, with the 256GB model costing $634.

Frankly, the lower deal is better and, if the color isn't to your taste, you can grab one of the best Galaxy S24 FE cases to better match your style.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 128GB: was $649 now $552 @ Amazon

The Galaxy S24 FE is good enough to stand as a flagship device. The Fan Edition brings everything we love about Samsung phones at a cheaper price. It features the same Galaxy AI, a brilliant-looking 6.7-inch screen, and a decent set of cameras, alongside the Exynos 2400e chip.

In our Galaxy S24 FE review, we had a lot to praise about the device, stating that it could stand as a flagship on its own. The phone comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 128 GB of storage 8GB of RAM. Alongside this you get a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It's an impressive package for this cost, offering a bigger screen and the same cameras as the base Galaxy S24.

Adding to this is the inclusion of Galaxy AI and One UI 6. That means you get features like Circle to Search, AI camera features with Photo Assist and more. I cannot understate how great getting all these features and more for only $574 is really a steal. All of this is powered by the Exynos 2400e, which might not be as powerful as the Snapdragon series chips but will still run most tasks with ease.

What makes it even more valuable is the fact that it's the lowest price on a new Galaxy phone that supports Samsung DeX for that desktop PC experience when it's connected to a monitor. With this, you could technically ditch your laptop and use DeX as an alternative.

This likely isn't the only deal that is on the horizon for Samsung, and there are plenty more on the way as we get closer to Black Friday. If you take advantage of this deal, then you should check out our breakdown of the best ways to protect your new phone to make sure you'll keep it for as long as possible.