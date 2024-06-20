Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Every rumor so far including specs, cameras and release date

Samsung's Galaxy FE phones have had a tricky time recently trying to justify their existence. The basic concept is to have a phone that offers more of the features than the affordable A-series, while also coming in cheaper than the main line of phones.

This is the position the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE finds itself in. It has a fair amount of ground to cover to make it appealing to customers. And while the rumors are starting to trickle out, there's plenty more we're expecting to hear over the coming months on how this handset will thread the needle between price and performance.

Read on for a summary of all the current news and rumors we’ve seen so far for the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE.

Galaxy S24 FE: Possible Price and availability

Currently, we haven’t heard much about a potential release date for the Galaxy S24 FE. However, there are some indications we won’t be seeing for a few months at least. Usually, we expect an FE version of a Galaxy S phone within a year, but a recent post from the Dutch Galaxy Club indicates that we won’t see the phone until Fall 2024 at the earliest, and even as late as early 2025.

Pricing is another thing that is currently up in the air, which is an issue for Samsung. We have recently seen Samsung drop its pricing for the flagship phones, making pricing the FE model complicated, especially if it wants to compete with the phenomenally well-costed Galaxy A55.

Galaxy S24 FE: Design

Recently the Galaxu S24 FE was revealed in a new 360-degree render from known tipster @OnLeak s. This is our best look at the new phone and it’s mostly what we expected.

So far the device looks to have a three-camera layout as well as an increased screen size to 6.5 inches, making it larger than the base Galaxy S24. It also appears that the phone will come with a USB-C port and measure around 162 x 77.3 x 8 mm, which makes it slightly larger than the Galaxy S23 FE, which measures 158 x 76.5 x 8.2mm.

Galaxy S24 FE: Specifications

According to leaker @OraXda on X, the Galaxy S24 FE may come with the same processor as the flagship Galaxy S24. That would mean a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in North America and an Exynos 2400 in other regions. This would be the first time that Samsung has run an FE model with the same chip as the current mainline series. However, we are unsure if the phone will have access to the same Galaxy AI features as the main series.

Currently, we don’t know the exact hardware coming with the phone, but the same post on X indicates that the Galaxy S24 FE could come with 12 GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Galaxy S24 FE: Battery

It has been hinted that the Galaxy S24 FE could come with a 4,500 mAh battery rather than the 4,000 mAh battery we saw on the Galaxy S23 FE. This will surely translate into a longer lifespan, though we'll have to wait to test it to find out how much.

When we include this with the potential for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset then it could be a contender for our longest-lasting phone list.

Galaxy S24 FE: Cameras

The biggest rumor that we have heard about the Galaxy S24 Fe could come with the same 50MP main camera we saw on the Galaxy S23. While we don’t know what the other cameras will be, it is reasonable to assume that they will be very similar to the other camera on the Galaxy S23, meaning a 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 10MP telephoto (f/2.4) with 3x optical zoom.

Galaxy S24 FE: Outlook

Overall, there is plenty to look forward to for the Galaxy S24 FE, but there are still many questions that need answering. The biggest at this point is the price of the device, which will arguably make or break the release of the phone. If the phone is too cheap it would undercut the sales of the Galaxy A-series, but too expensive and its value will be questioned.

There's also the question of which Galaxy AI features will be included in the device, if any, and how they will compare to the main series of phones. Samsung has worked hard to offer the best AI experience it can, so it is unlikely to miss offering something with the device.

However, saying all that, there is plenty to be excited about in the Galaxy S24 FE. The inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and the potential size increase of both the screen and RAM/memory will likely help it to secure a customer base. Hopefully, the device is well costed enough that we can place it happily in our best cheap phones list, but we will have to see.

We update our hubs as we report the news, so this page will be continuously updated with information and rumors as we hear them, it is a good idea to keep this page bookmarked if you've tipped the Galaxy S24 FE as your potential next upgrade.