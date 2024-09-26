PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders live blog — latest updates as PS5 Pro listings go live

Refresh

PlayStation gamers in the U.K. get ready (Image credit: Sony) PS5 Pro and PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders are due to begin imminently in the U.K., so head over to PlayStation Direct now, and get yourself in the virtual queue if you're a Brit. We don’t know exactly how Sony will be allocating limited-edition stock to each region, but we’re expecting significant demand for the entire 30th Anniversary Collection in the U.K. as PlayStation is massively popular in the country.

Prepare yourself for a real sticker shock (Image credit: Sony) Curiously, and dare I say, a little cynically, Sony has opted not to reveal the price of the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Bundle ahead of time. Considering today is the day that all 12,300 units will be made available to pre-order, it appears that Sony is holding back that crucial information until we’re all on PlayStation Direct attempting to buy one for ourselves in just a few hours. I advise for a particularly big figure, as estimates put the package at around $1,199. And while that is a price tag that will get your eyes watering, this bundle does pack a heck of a lot. You get a limited-edition PS5 Pro ($699), DualSense Edge ($199), DualSense ($69), and DualSense Charging Dock ($29), alongside all the extras like the charging cable themed after the PS1 controller connector. With all that included in the box, a four-figure price is almost guaranteed.

The PS5 Pro looks set to be popular (Image credit: Sony) Since Sony confirmed that the PS5 Pro would cost an eye-watering $699 / £699 / AU$1,199 there's been some speculation online whether such a hefty price tag will put customers off purchasing. However, ahead of PlayStation Direct U.K. dropping PS5 Pro ore-orders, at around 10 a.m. BST, a virtual queue has already started as Sony notes, "We're currently experiencing a large volume of customers to our site." It certainly looks like the demand for the PS5 Pro is going to be significant, and we expect the interest in the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection will be even higher. And just to note, over on PlayStation Direct U.S. there isn't current a virtual queue to join, but we expect one will begin as we get closer to the pre-order drop time.

What is the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection? (Image credit: Sony) If you’re totally out of the loop, you might right now be wondering what exactly is the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection. In short, it’s a range of PS5 hardware and accessories, styled after the PlayStation 1 console, launching this winter to celebrate, you’ve guessed it, 30 years since the launch of the very first PlayStation console. The headliner is the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle (pictured above), which includes a special gray PS5 Pro console (with vertical stand), DualSense controller, DualSense Edge controller, DualSense Charging Station, and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (though the drive itself is a separate purchase). You also get a seriously nifty controller charging cable, PlayStation-branded cable ties, sticker and paperclip, and finally a limited-edition PlayStation poster (1 of 30 possible designs). There will be only 12,300 of these available worldwide. The price is unconfirmed. Other items include a PS5 Slim Digital Edition in this nostalgic PS1-inspired design alongside three accessories all decked out in this same stunning retro color scheme, these are the PlayStation Portal, DualSense Edge and the regular DualSense controller.