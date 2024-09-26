Live
PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders live blog — latest updates as PS5 Pro listings go live
PS5 Pro and PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders are about to begin
It’s going to be a huge day for PlayStation gamers. Not only does the PS5 Pro pre-order window open today (Sept. 26), but the entire PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection will also be made available, and stock is expected to be extremely limited.
The PS5 Pro console was (finally) announced earlier this month after months of rumor and speculation, and the news of the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection followed shortly after. The nostalgia-driven range includes a limited-edition PS5 Pro bundle, PS5 Slim Digital edition, DualSense Edge controller, base DualSense controller and PlayStation Portal, all decked out in a retro PS1-themed gray.
PlayStation Direct will be the only retailer taking pre-orders today (the lone exception will be the DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition, which will be available at “participating retailers), so make sure you have a PlayStation Network account set up (and if you don't go make one, right now), and then follow our live updates.
We’ve got years of experience tracking console pre-orders and restocks, and we’re here to help you beat the scalpers and secure a PS5 Pro or 30th Anniversary Collection item. Below are the latest updates, and most importantly, all the buying links you’ll need to secure yours.
Full pre-order listings
PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle: check stock @ PlayStation Direct
The ultimate piece for any PlayStation fan's collection, the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition bundle will be available for pre-orders starting September 26. The whole bundle will be decked out in the original PlayStation console's classic color scheme. It's set to include a PS5 Pro console with a 2TB SSD, one DualSense wireless controller, one DualSense Edge wireless controller and a DualSense Charging Station. It also comes with a Console Cover for use with the PS5's Disc Drive, but you'll need to buy the actual Disc Drive separately.
PS5 Pro: $699 @ PlayStation Direct
The PS5 Pro is the most powerful PlayStation console ever made and will boost loads of the best PS5 games to make them look and perform better than ever. The PS5 Pro and will be available to pre-order exclusively at PlayStation Direct starting September 26 ahead of its November 7 release date. Please note, this is the regular base model NOT the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Edition bundle.
PS5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle: check stock @ PlayStation Direct
If you're not interested in splurging on the PS5 Pro, this PS5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle should come in at a lower price. It includes a PS5 Digital Edition console with 1TB storage, a DualSense controller and a vertical stand. Again, it comes with a Console Cover for the PS5 Disc Drive but the Disc Drive itself is sold separately. You can pre-order it starting September 26.
DualSense Edge Controller (30th Anniversary Edition): check stock @ PlayStation Direct
The DualSense Edge is the ultimate PS5 controller. Designed with customization in mind, it offers high-end performance and personalized features including back buttons. This 30th Anniversary Edition mimics the look of the very first PlayStation controller, and it will be sold exclusively on PlayStation Direct. Pre-orders go live on September 26.
PlayStation Portal Remote Player (30th Anniversary Edition): check stock @ PlayStation Direct
The PlayStation Portal Remote Player is getting a fresh coat of paint for PlayStation's 30th Anniversary. This device allows you to stream games from your PS5 console to this handheld device, allowing you to enjoy your games away from your actual console (as long as you have a strong internet connection.) It'll be available for pre-orders starting September 26.
DualSense Controller (30th Anniversary Edition): check stock @ PlayStation Direct
The regular DualSense Controller has also been given a special 30th Anniversary makeover. This limited-edition PS5 pad celebrates the look of the original PlayStation controller and is set to be the most affordable item in the 30th Anniversary Collection. It will be available on PlayStation Direct and "participating retailers" from September 26.
LIVE: Latest Updates
PlayStation gamers in the U.K. get ready
PS5 Pro and PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders are due to begin imminently in the U.K., so head over to PlayStation Direct now, and get yourself in the virtual queue if you're a Brit. We don’t know exactly how Sony will be allocating limited-edition stock to each region, but we’re expecting significant demand for the entire 30th Anniversary Collection in the U.K. as PlayStation is massively popular in the country.
Prepare yourself for a real sticker shock
Curiously, and dare I say, a little cynically, Sony has opted not to reveal the price of the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Bundle ahead of time. Considering today is the day that all 12,300 units will be made available to pre-order, it appears that Sony is holding back that crucial information until we’re all on PlayStation Direct attempting to buy one for ourselves in just a few hours.
I advise for a particularly big figure, as estimates put the package at around $1,199. And while that is a price tag that will get your eyes watering, this bundle does pack a heck of a lot. You get a limited-edition PS5 Pro ($699), DualSense Edge ($199), DualSense ($69), and DualSense Charging Dock ($29), alongside all the extras like the charging cable themed after the PS1 controller connector. With all that included in the box, a four-figure price is almost guaranteed.
The PS5 Pro looks set to be popular
Since Sony confirmed that the PS5 Pro would cost an eye-watering $699 / £699 / AU$1,199 there's been some speculation online whether such a hefty price tag will put customers off purchasing. However, ahead of PlayStation Direct U.K. dropping PS5 Pro ore-orders, at around 10 a.m. BST, a virtual queue has already started as Sony notes, "We're currently experiencing a large volume of customers to our site."
It certainly looks like the demand for the PS5 Pro is going to be significant, and we expect the interest in the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection will be even higher. And just to note, over on PlayStation Direct U.S. there isn't current a virtual queue to join, but we expect one will begin as we get closer to the pre-order drop time.
What is the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection?
If you’re totally out of the loop, you might right now be wondering what exactly is the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection. In short, it’s a range of PS5 hardware and accessories, styled after the PlayStation 1 console, launching this winter to celebrate, you’ve guessed it, 30 years since the launch of the very first PlayStation console.
The headliner is the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle (pictured above), which includes a special gray PS5 Pro console (with vertical stand), DualSense controller, DualSense Edge controller, DualSense Charging Station, and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (though the drive itself is a separate purchase). You also get a seriously nifty controller charging cable, PlayStation-branded cable ties, sticker and paperclip, and finally a limited-edition PlayStation poster (1 of 30 possible designs). There will be only 12,300 of these available worldwide. The price is unconfirmed.
Other items include a PS5 Slim Digital Edition in this nostalgic PS1-inspired design alongside three accessories all decked out in this same stunning retro color scheme, these are the PlayStation Portal, DualSense Edge and the regular DualSense controller.
It's going to be a BIG day for PlayStation
Hello! Welcome to Tom's Guide's live coverage of the PlayStation 30 Anniversary Collection and PS5 Pro pre-order event. We're kicking off this blog a little early so we can give you all the details you need to secure your chosen hardware or accessory.
Whether you're eyeing up the super limited edition (and likely very pricey) PS5 Pro bundle, or you just wanted a PS5 DualSense controller that looks like the gamepad you used when you were a kid, we're on hand to guide you through the whole pre-order process giving you our best buying tips and alerting you when stock is live.