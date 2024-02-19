iPhone SE 4 tipped for 2025 release date — and it'll come with a big display upgrade

The iPhone SE 4 still looks to be launching in 2025 as Apple continues to source parts for its next budget iPhone.

Screen component makers Samsung Display, Tianma and BOE are negotiating prices with Apple for OLED displays, according to a report from The Elec. These displays are thought to be made to the same spec as those found on the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a substantial upgrade from the 4.7-inch LCD panel on the current iPhone SE.

As a result of taking the iPhone 14's screen, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to get a notch with Face ID, instead of thick bezels with a Touch ID home button. Although some sources have claimed the new iPhone SE will get a Dynamic Island instead, like the iPhone 15 series offers, this seems unlikely given the iPhone 14 used a notch.

A big upgrade's on the cards

Previous rumors have suggested the iPhone SE 4 could take more from the iPhone 14, including borrowing its battery. However, Apple may still differentiate the new SE from its older flagship phone by giving it only one rear camera (though it could be a hi-res 48MP one).

The latest iPhone SE launched in 2022, and uses the basic design and parts (chipset excluded) from the iPhone 8, which launched in 2017. Even a design based on 2022's iPhone 14, though a little outdated by this point, and even more so by next year, will make a big difference for the new iPhone SE.

If 2025 is the year the new iPhone SE arrives, we imagine it'll arrive in spring or summer like previous iPhone SEs, and still cost $500 or under like the other best cheap phones. If these are the case offer a welcome cheaper alternative to the anticipated iPhone 16 series, which should launch on schedule this fall, and with Apple's usual $800-plus flagship pricing.