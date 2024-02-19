iPhone SE 4 tipped for 2025 release date — and it'll come with a big display upgrade

News
By Richard Priday
published

Apple's working on sourcing an OLED display

Unofficial renders of the iPhone SE 4
(Image credit: Jon Prosser/Ian Zelbo)

The iPhone SE 4 still looks to be launching in 2025 as Apple continues to source parts for its next budget iPhone.

Screen component makers Samsung Display, Tianma and BOE are negotiating prices with Apple for OLED displays, according to a report from The Elec. These displays are thought to be made to the same spec as those found on the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a substantial upgrade from the 4.7-inch LCD panel on the current iPhone SE.

As a result of taking the iPhone 14's screen, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to get a notch with Face ID, instead of thick bezels with a Touch ID home button. Although some sources have claimed the new iPhone SE will get a Dynamic Island instead, like the iPhone 15 series offers, this seems unlikely given the iPhone 14 used a notch.

A big upgrade's on the cards

Previous rumors have suggested the iPhone SE 4 could take more from the iPhone 14, including borrowing its battery. However, Apple may still differentiate the new SE from its older flagship phone by giving it only one rear camera (though it could be a hi-res 48MP one). 

The latest iPhone SE launched in 2022, and uses the basic design and parts (chipset excluded) from the iPhone 8, which launched in 2017. Even a design based on 2022's iPhone 14, though a little outdated by this point, and even more so by next year, will make a big difference for the new iPhone SE. 

If 2025 is the year the new iPhone SE arrives, we imagine it'll arrive in spring or summer like previous iPhone SEs, and still cost $500 or under like the other best cheap phones. If these are the case offer a welcome cheaper alternative to the anticipated iPhone 16 series, which should launch on schedule this fall, and with Apple's usual $800-plus flagship pricing.

More from Tom's Guide

Phone
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Network
Arrow
Mint Mobile US
Ultra Mobile US
US Mobile US
Monthly Cost
Arrow
Any Monthly Cost
Upfront Cost
Arrow
Any Upfront Cost
Data
Arrow
Any Data
Storage Size
Arrow
powered by
Toms Guide
in association with WhistleOut
Plans
Unlocked
Showing 10 of 346 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(Installments)
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get 6 months FREE ...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15
(Installments)
iPhone 15 128GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get 6 months FREE ...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
(Installments)
iPhone 15 Plus 128GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get 6 months FREE ...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
(Installments)
iPhone 15 Pro 128GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Holiday Offer: New...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get up to $200 cre...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15
(128GB)
iPhone 15 128GB
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
to the U.S., MX, CA and 90+ destinations
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Domestic and Global Text
Ultra Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Ultra Mobile
Get 3GB multi-mont...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
(128GB)
iPhone 15 Plus 128GB
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
to the U.S., MX, CA and 90+ destinations
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Domestic and Global Text
Ultra Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Ultra Mobile
Get 3GB multi-mont...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro 128GB
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
to the U.S., MX, CA and 90+ destinations
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Domestic and Global Text
Ultra Mobile US
No contract