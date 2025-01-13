Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra render reveals biggest upgrades from S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra

Even with Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 launch event just around the corner on January 22, the rumor mill shows no signs of stopping. And though scores of details about the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra have already surfaced, the latest leak gives us our best look yet at the upgraded design compared to its predecessors.

Noted leaker Ice Universe recently shared a render of the Galaxy S25 Ultra alongside Samsung's most recent premium handsets, the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S23 Ultra. Though there are a lot of similarities, two of the biggest design changes rumored so far are clear. For starters, the design is much more rounded than its predecessors, and the bezels have been shaved down to some of the smallest we've seen yet on any smartphone.

Ice Universe has been saying since December that the bezels on Samsung's next flagship would outclass "all current mobile phones," including the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Exact measurements for the bezels have yet to surface, but in the side-by-side comparison, they undeniably look slimmer than those on past Ultra phones.

As for the chassis, this design tweak is more in line with what’s currently in place with the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, which have rounded corners, too. Galaxy Ultra phones have retained their distinctive sharp edges since the model's launch in 2020, but it makes sense that Samsung would ditch it in favor of a more uniform look across all its flagship handsets.

Except for the screen size, the overall dimensions of the Galaxy S25 Ultra aren't expected to change much from last year's model. While the Galaxy S24 Ultra featured a 6.8-inch panel when it debuted last year — one of the biggest screens you could enjoy at the time — the S25 Ultra is said to eclipse that slightly with a 6.9-inch display, thanks in large part to the smaller bezels.

At this point, there's not much left to be revealed at Samsung's big shindig next week. Full specs for the Galaxy S25 series have already leaked, and over the weekend the colorways for all three models also came to light. Other rumored upgrades include a new 50MP ultrawide sensor and Qualcomm's powerful new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

With Samsung Unpacked set for January 22, we don't have long to wait to get our hands on the Galaxy S25 Ultra to see how these design changes shake out.

