Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra just tipped to have the world's smallest bezels

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is on the way, and it looks like it will be a powerful, aesthetically pleasing phone. Adding to the stylish look may be some of the smallest bezels on any phone.

Regular Samsung leak maven Ice Universe posted on X about the next flagship Samsung phone bezels alongside some colorway information.

"The narrow bezel exceeds all current mobile phones including Xiaomi 15 and iPhone16 Pro Max," they wrote on the popular social media platform.

For comparison, the Xiaomi 15 has a claimed 1.38mm bezel, according to an article from Xiaomi. I could not find exact numbers for the iPhone 16 Pro Max bezels, but a leak before launch had them at around 1.15mm, though that hasn't been confirmed. Xiaomi's bezels are reportedly thinner than those of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, so it is probably between the 1.55mm of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the 1.38mm of the Xiaomi 15.

If Ice Universe is correct, and they have a decent track record around Samsung leaks, then the S25 Ultra will have even thinner bezels, which would be impressive.

This would also explain how the S25 Ultra supposedly has dimensions similar to those of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which features a reported 6.9-inch display.

However, the leaker did not provide specific numbers, so it's all speculation for now.

If you like colors

Earlier this week, another leak revealed all seven colors the S25 Ultra will be available in. That leak only revealed the names of the colorways, but IceUniverse's tweet also details how they'll feature on the phones.

For example, the blue variant will have a light blue back cover with a silver middle frame with "a hint of blue."

The black version should have a black rear with a silver middle frame. The white variant will have silver with white on the rear and a "light silver" middle. Finally, the gray version is supposed to have a gray back panel with hints of gold and a similar middle frame.

It's not an especially exciting lineup of hues,, but the phones will probably look high-end and sleek, as you would expect from the Ultra model.