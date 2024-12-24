Samsung Galaxy S25 report just tipped release date — and Galaxy S25 Slim could be at Unpacked

We can't seem to make it through a day without some Samsung Galaxy S25 rumor breaking and getting the internet all excited. The latest says the company plans to release the phone soon, which aligns with the typical S series launch cadence.

The report comes from FNNews (via Android Headlines) and says Samsung will make the phones available on February 7 after announcing them on January 22 at the next Unpacked event. That puts two weeks between the official announcement and the phone arriving in the hands of buyers, which is the company's typical time frame.

The Galaxy S24 was launched on January 17 and then released on January 31, so it sounds like the S25, S25 Plus and S25 Ultra will stick with that announcement-to-sale window.

Interestingly, the report also claims that Samsung will announce the Galaxy S25 Slim at the event but will not release it until later. The previously leaked Samsung marketing poster featured four devices instead of three, so the Slim's appearance at the event makes sense. Whether we get the full details or just a quick tease remains to be seen.

Other details about the Slim are still unknown. The report didn't mention how thin it would be compared with other Galaxy S25 phones, nor did it say exactly how long after the Unpacked event it would officially hit shelves.

For the mainline S25 phones, this latest rumor backs up previous leaks, stating the company's plans to expand 16GB of RAM on the Galaxy S25 Ultra to the 512GB storage model. It also keeps rumors in line with the phones using Snapdragon 8 Elite chips.

