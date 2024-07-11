Google announces four significant updates for Samsung's new devices

During Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2024, the Korean company announced a bevy of new devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 and two new smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

As part of the event, Google announced several Google updates that are currently exclusive to the new Samsung products. As detailed in Google's Blog, the updates include Gemini suggestions and multi-view on YouTube.

Google claimed to be working on some of the features back in May during Google I/O, but others are more optimized for the foldable phone experience. We may see them at the "Made by Google" event in August, where Google is expected to debut the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Gemini suggestions

Gemini is a personal AI assistant with an app on Android devices that can support the feature. It increasingly integrates with other Google apps like Gmail, Maps and Docs.

With the Galaxy foldable phones, Google is bringing a feature that lets Gemini offer relevant suggestions based on what's on the screen.

To make this work, users will swipe the corner of the screen (which corner isn't specified) or say "Hey Google" to bring up Gemini.

In Google's example, an "Ask about this video" suggestion will appear if you're watching a YouTube video.

Utilizing the large 7.6-inch display, you can move the Gemini overlay and keep watching the video in split screen.

This feature isn't out yet, but Google claims it "will be available in the coming months."

Circle to Search

Circle to Search is already one of the best new features introduced by Google and Samsung this year. It was exclusive to the S24 lineup when it was released in January but has since filtered down to older Galaxy phones and Google's Pixel 8 phones.

This update is minor, but Google has been steadily adding new features to Circle to Search since its launch in January, including translation and math help.

The new update includes helping users learn complex topics like symbolic math like Calculus problems. The tool also allows you to scan barcodes and QR codes on your screen, a feature that was rumored to be coming this year.

These Circle to Search updates should be available before the end of July.

Wear OS 5

Google's wearable operating system has taken some hits as various companies move away from Wear OS, but Samsung is sticking with it.

During Google I/O, the company introduced Wear OS 5, bringing several new fitness improvements and data points.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 smartwatches will be the first to feature the updated Wear OS 5. It remains to be seen if other smartwatches will get the new OS, though Google's Pixel Watch 3 is expected to debut during the August event.

Multiview YouTube TV

If you're a sports fan, multiview on YouTube TV is why you pay $70 a month for the app (you should also cut the cable cord when you do this). So far, this feature has only been available on the TV versions of the app.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 6, multiview is coming to foldable phones, allowing users to watch up to four streams simultaneously. The 7.6-inch display is large, but I wonder how scrunching up four streams will look in real-time.

Multiview can feature pre-selected streams like football games or other simultaneous sporting events, or you can customize what's on display in the different streams, though customization is a bit finicky.

