The OnePlus 12 just dropped to a crazy cheap $549 for Black Friday and it's one of my favorite phones of the year

OnePlus phones are already great deals in the Android world, but it's the season for Black Friday deals, so there are even better offers to be found. And this one on OnePlus' current flagship phone is among the best Black Friday phone deals yet.

OnePlus is selling the OnePlus 12 for $549, a discount of over 30% on what was already an amazing value for a flagship-grade device. This price is for the standard 12GB RAM/256GB model, which comes in Silky Black exclusively. The top 12GB/512GB edition costs another $100 on top, and comes in either black or Flowy Emerald.

OnePlus 12: was $799 now $549 at OnePlus US & Canada The OnePlus 12 delivers a brilliant display, top-class chipset and impressive cameras with the 12 series, matching or beating its rivals while costing several hundreds of dollars less. And this discount can't be beat at $250 off for Black Friday.

As you'll see in our OnePlus 12 review, it offers a number of upgrades that make it into a true rival for Samsung, Google and Apple. The display now measures an impressive 6.82 inches, and shows off your apps, videos and games in bright and colorful style. The cameras also got an upgrade, with the 50MP main/48MP ultrawide/64MP telephoto/32MP selfie cameras giving you all the flexibility you could ask for, with the backing of processing algorithms developed alongside Swedish camera maker Hasselblad.

The highlights of the OnePlus 12 are its battery and charging systems. Its 5,400 mAh capacity provides some of the best phone battery life we've ever seen, and the 80W included charger means you can fill the phone from 0 - 100% in 30 minutes. It's also got 50W wireless charging too if you have the right charging pad for it, something we criticized older OnePlus flagships for ditching.

Those are all the reasons why the OnePlus 12 belongs on our best phones and best Android phones lists, two of our most prestigious. They're also the reasons why you should seriously consider picking up this phone. And for more sales have a look at our Black Friday phone deals page.