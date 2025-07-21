iPhone Fold battery and price just leaked — this could blow away Galaxy Z Fold 7

The iPhone Fold could have a big battery as well as a big screen, says a new post from leaker Fixed Focus Digital (via MyDrivers).

According to a machine translation of one of FFD's recent posts (plus a little research to understand abbreviations and slang terms), the first foldable iPhone will have a battery capacity between 5,000 mAh and 5,500 mAh.

FFD's post. Note that "Aguo" and "Axing" are buggy translations of the Chinese abbreviations for Apple and Samsung respectively. (Image credit: Fixed Focus Digital / Weibo)

This is quite large for a foldable phone, considering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold use 4,400 mAh and 4,650 mAh batteries, respectively. However, a Pixel 10 Pro Fold specs leak tips a battery size of 5,015 mAh.

iPhone Fold rumored price

(Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

The other big part of this rumor is an alleged price for the iPhone Fold of over 15,000 yuan, which is around $2,000. We had heard rumors of a potentially lower price for the Apple foldable going by the total cost of the phone's components.

But unfortunately, with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now costing 2 grand and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold only slightly cheaper at $1,800, this price point makes a lot of sense for Apple and its first-ever foldable phone.

FFD also confirms, or at least repeats, a previous rumor that Samsung will provide the display for the foldable iPhone.

Apple's biggest iPhone battery yet

We would be happy if Apple put a big battery into the iPhone Fold — foldables need all the power they can get to run their larger displays. That said, it seems odd given Apple's current tendency to offer smaller than average batteries in its phones.

For instance, the current largest battery found in an iPhone — the iPhone 16 Pro Max — has a capacity of 4,685 mAh, which is about 10% smaller than equivalent Android phones.

The smaller capacity of iPhone batteries, fortunately, doesn't impact their overall battery life, thanks to efficient components and software enhancements. But this still indicates a trend in the company's iPhone hardware that a foldable model would have to break.

Catching up with Chinese foldables

(Image credit: Honor)

Chinese foldables like the Oppo Find N5 or the Honor Magic V5 offer similar capacities to the one rumored for the iPhone Fold, which they managed to reach by using silicon-carbon batteries.

These allow for a higher capacity in the same space compared to standard lithium cells found in most phones. Apple has yet to use this technology, but we've heard claims that the iPhone 17 Air could use a silicon-carbon cell.

After years of rumors, the iPhone Fold could finally launch at the end of 2026. While its hardware may not differ too much from the best foldable phones already available, the fact it's an iPhone could be all it needs to generate a lot of interest, if not sales.

