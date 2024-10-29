OnePlus 13 will sport massive 6,000 mAh battery that blows away Galaxy S25 Ultra

The OnePlus 13 is launching on Halloween in China and the company has been slowly teasing various features and specs on Chinese social media site Weibo for the last couple of weeks.

Today, the company gave us an early treat, revealing that the OnePlus 13 will officially feature a gigantic 6,000 mAh glacier battery, 600 more than the 5,400 mAh in the OnePlus 12.

The glacier battery was announced this summer when the Chinese company announced the Ace 3 Pro. The battery features new "silicon carbon anode" technology that enables the company to cram up 6,100 mAh of battery cell into the same space as a 5,000 mAh cell.

OnePlus reaffirms that the phone will come with 100W wired charging, which is supposed to go from 1% to 100% in a claimed 36 minutes. Additionally, it will have 50W wireless charging, with a catch. It appears to that to access 50W wireless charging you will need a OnePlus case with magnetic charging.

OnePlus does offer a 50W charging accessory and a 5,000 mAh magnetic power bank that the company claims can work with iPhones.

The new phone is expected to get some new technology and a slight redesign, but perhaps the other big feature that will take advantage of the high-powered battery is the upgraded OxygenOS 15 that goes into beta on October 30 and should quickly get updated on the phone.

The OnePlus 13 will launch on October 31 in China. It is an earlier release than usual, as they usually debut new phones in December. In general, a global release follows a few months later. At the earliest, we expect the OnePlus 13 to go worldwide in January at the earliest, but probably February.

