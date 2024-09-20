Phone 16 Pro might not keep its thinnest bezel title for long as Oppo reveals image of Find X8

Oppo recently revealed an image of the upcoming Oppo Find X8, and it appears to beat the iPhone 16 Pro in at least one area.

This comes from a recent post on X by Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau, which shows an image of two phones side by side. The phones, according to a comment by known tipster IceUniverse, are the Oppo Find X8 and the recently released iPhone 16 Pro. While the two devices look pretty similar, there is one noticeable difference for the sharp-eyed as the bezels on the Find X8 appear to be the thinner of the two.

For those who don’t know, this is a comparison of the bezels of the iPhone 16 Pro and OPPO Find X8. The latter is actually narrowerSeptember 20, 2024

The image also suggests that the Oppo Find X8 will have a flat-screen instead of the curved display that we saw on the Oppo Find X7. This seemingly confirms other leaks on Weibo by Digital Chat Station (via Gizmochina) that state that the Oppo Find X8 Pro will be the only model with a curved screen. Other than that, we can't see much of the phone's design, including whether it will keep the circular camera design that made the Oppo Find X7 Ultra one of the best camera phones in the Chinese market.

(Image credit: @PeteLau on X)

We have seen a few leaks regarding the upcoming Find X8, one of which is that the phone will have a copy of the iPhone 16's camera button, although it will be called the "quick button." There are also indications that the Oppo Find X8 will come with a MediaTek 9400 chip, as well as the so-called Glacier Battery Tech according to Oppo Find series Product Manager, Zhou Yibao.

There has been something of a constant battle between the best phones when it comes to bezel size. Over the last few years, phones have increased the screen size and reduced the borders to the degree that they're almost unnoticeable. For instance, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has shipped with a much larger screen and thinner bezels. However, it seems that Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra will be even thinner according to recent leaks.

For the time being, we have no official Find X8 release date. However, there have been some rumors that we could see a launch on October 21. This was the same date that saw the release of the Oppo Find X6 and the Oppo Find X7. The real question is if the Oppo Find X8 will be launched outside of China after a post on threads revealed that a European release is planned.

