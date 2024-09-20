Phone 16 Pro might not keep its thinnest bezel title for long as Oppo reveals image of Find X8

News
By
published

Oppo is looking thinner than ever

Oppo Find X7 Ulta
(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo recently revealed an image of the upcoming Oppo Find X8, and it appears to beat the iPhone 16 Pro in at least one area. 

This comes from a recent post on X by Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau, which shows an image of two phones side by side. The phones, according to a comment by known tipster IceUniverse, are the Oppo Find X8 and the recently released iPhone 16 Pro. While the two devices look pretty similar, there is one noticeable difference for the sharp-eyed as the bezels on the Find X8 appear to be the thinner of the two. 

The image also suggests that the Oppo Find X8 will have a flat-screen instead of the curved display that we saw on the Oppo Find X7. This seemingly confirms other leaks on Weibo by Digital Chat Station (via Gizmochina) that state that the Oppo Find X8 Pro will be the only model with a curved screen. Other than that, we can't see much of the phone's design, including whether it will keep the circular camera design that made the Oppo Find X7 Ultra one of the best camera phones in the Chinese market. 

Oppo Find X8 compared to iPhone 16

(Image credit: @PeteLau on X)

We have seen a few leaks regarding the upcoming Find X8, one of which is that the phone will have a copy of the iPhone 16's camera button, although it will be called the "quick button." There are also indications that the Oppo Find X8 will come with a MediaTek 9400 chip, as well as the so-called Glacier Battery Tech according to Oppo Find series Product Manager, Zhou Yibao.

There has been something of a constant battle between the best phones when it comes to bezel size. Over the last few years, phones have increased the screen size and reduced the borders to the degree that they're almost unnoticeable. For instance, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has shipped with a much larger screen and thinner bezels. However, it seems that Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra will be even thinner according to recent leaks.

For the time being, we have no official Find X8 release date. However, there have been some rumors that we could see a launch on October 21. This was the same date that saw the release of the Oppo Find X6 and the Oppo Find X7. The real question is if the Oppo Find X8 will be launched outside of China after a post on threads revealed that a European release is planned

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 240 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
1
Google Pixel 8 Pro - Unlocked...
Amazon
$999
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
$1,299.99
View
Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
Our Review
3
Google Pixel 8a Obsidian 128GB
Mint Mobile
View
Google Pixel 8
4
Google Pixel 8
Tello
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
5
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
Verizon
View
Google Pixel 8a
Our Review
6
Google Pixel 8a 128 GB
Visible
Preorder
Google Pixel 8
(256GB)
7
Pixel 8 Hazel 256GB (Fi)
Google Store NA
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
8
Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB...
Samsung
$1,419.99
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
9
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Google Pixel 8a
(Black)
Our Review
10
AT&T Google Pixel 8a
Walmart
View
Load more deals
Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 

See more Phones News