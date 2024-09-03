OnePlus 13 could launch two months early — but only in China

News
By
published

OnePlus could pull a Google and reveal its next flagship early

OnePlus 12 IR blaster.
(Image credit: Future)

We’re not expecting the OnePlus 13 to launch outside of China until sometime in early 2025, following the phone’s launch in its home country. Normally the new OnePlus flagship launches in China in December, but a new report claims that the OnePlus 13 could pull a Google Pixel 9 and arrive two months earlier than normal.

Digital Chat Station claims the OnePlus 13 may make its Chinese debut in October, or early November at the latest. Not only does this mean we’ll get our first glimpse at the phone earlier than normal, it also puts the phone dangerously close to the launch of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset — which is set to launch at some point in October.

OnePlus flagships are often some of the first phones to feature the newest Snapdragon chip. But by releasing the next phone much closer to the Gen 4 chip’s launch event, the more likely it is that the OnePlus 13 will be the first time we get to see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in action.

Granted that will be the Chinese version of the phone, which will have a number of key differences compared to the global model. Like the fact it won’t have any access to Google apps or services, for instance. 

The question we have is whether an early Chinese debut will affect the global launch of the OnePlus 13. The OnePlus 12 arrived in late January earlier this year, following the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24. Considering Samsung’s launch came right after CES, it doesn’t give OnePlus much room to bring that launch event forward. Not unless it wants to go head to head with Samsung or one of the biggest consumer tech shows on Earth. 

There’s a lot we still don’t know about the OnePlus 13, though rumors suggest we could see a 2K OLED display panel this time round, alongside a 6,000 mAh battery.

OnePlus could reveal the phone before the end of the year, but that wouldn’t make a lot of sense either. Unless you have a product that will be on sale before the holidays, it makes more sense to leave that whole period well alone. But that’s just my take, OnePlus might have different ideas — especially since it’s grown to become a major player in the Android phone market.

There’s a lot we still don’t know about the OnePlus 13, though rumors suggest we could see a 2K OLED display panel this time round, alongside a 6,000 mAh battery. However, that same battery rumor claims that OnePlus will pull out one of its old tricks again, and pull wireless charging away from the phone — something OnePlus seems to love doing every other generation for reasons unknown. 

We’ll be finding out more once the OnePlus 13 launches in China later this year. While the hardware may not be 100% identical, typically there’s little difference between the regional versions of the phone. Until then be sure to check out our OnePlus 13 hub for all the latest news and rumors about the phone.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 231 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB
Verizon
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
$1,299.99
View
OnePlus 12
(512GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
3
OnePlus 12,16GB...
Amazon
$899.99
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
4
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
$1,299.99
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
5
Pixel 8 Pro Porcelain 128GB...
Google Store NA
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
6
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
7
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256...
Visible
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB Black)
Our Review
8
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Mint Mobile
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
9
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB...
Apple
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max...
Straight Talk
View
Load more deals
Tom Pritchard
Tom Pritchard
UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.