The Pixel 10 lineup could launch sooner than we think thanks to a Google hint

In 2024, Google moved up its launch date for the Pixel 9 series from the usual October window to August. This year, an invite sent to members of the Google Pixel Superfans program hints at an even earlier look at the Pixel 10 lineup.

The invite (spotted by Android Authority) was sent to the Superfans describing an event in late June where attendees will get a "sneak preview of our upcoming devices."

Google's invitation asks Superfans to apply to win one of 25 slots to attend the event in London on June 27.

The Superfans program is a free hype program set up by Google that Pixel owners can sign up for to get benefits and early news about Google's phones and wearables.

No where does the company explicitly say the "Pixel 10" but it does say the "next Pixel line" and the header image shows a Pixel phone and watch. Unless Google has a surprise Pixel device launching soon, it's likely this will be a first look at the Pixel 10 series.

As rule this year, Google has been pushing up release dates. Android 16 is also getting an earlier launch and the Pixel 9a debuted in March, way ahead of the May debut in 2024 of the Pixel 8a.

So it's not out of the realm of possibility that Google is looking at a June or July release for the Pixel 10. Still, I am inclined to think July won't see a release since that will be it in direct competition with Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 phones. Samsung is also expected to release OneUI 8, its Android 16-based operating system, around that time.

Google has provided sneak peeks at hardware before, showing the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at Google I/O 2022 in May, ahead of the fall launch of those two phones.

This could be another super early look for Pixel mega fans ahead of the new August launch window. We'll know a bit more closer to the end of June when the sneak preview takes place.