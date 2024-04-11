Nokia’s reviving three classic phones for 2024 — but with some key upgrades

News
By Josh Render
published

Gotta go back, back to the past, Nokia phones

Nokia 6310 2024
(Image credit: GSM Arena)

HMD has announced three new Nokia feature phones based on past designs but with modern twists. Great for those who feel nostalgia for playing Snake on a Nokia that you had a custom case on that you'd bought from the one dodgy guy at the local mall.

The Finnish maker has listed them as the Nokia 6310 (2024), 5310 (2024) and the Nokia 230 (2024). This isn't the first time the company has reworked older designs for those who still love smaller, affordable phones. However, the tweaks this time are certainly more significant.

For example, the Nokia 6310 is essentially the same as the Nokia 6310 (2021) with a VGA flash camera at the back, a 2.8-inch LCD screen and a dual-SIM slot. However, HMD has added a larger 1,450 mAh battery (up from 1,150 mAh) and a USB-C port for simpler charging.

Meanwhile, the 5310 is now taller and wider than the prior Nokia 5310 (2020) model — making room for the expanded battery (also 1,450 mAh, up from 1,200 mAh). HMD has also added an improved chipset, the Unisoc 6531F and a bigger 2.8-inch LCD. The internal design hasn’t changed with the same with 8/16 MB memory, an SD card slot, dual speakers and internal FM radio as the prior model. 

Nokia 230 2024 model

(Image credit: GSM Arena)

The Nokia 230 (2024) follows a similar trend as the other two phones with a relatively similar design to the 2015 Nokia 230, but with a larger battery. The phone keeps the 2.8-inch TFT screen with 65K colors. However, the device comes with a 1,450 mAh battery, a USB-C port, and Bluetooth 5.0 enabled by the Unisoc 6531F chipset. However, the 2 MP camera on the front and back, 3.5 mm audio jack and 8/16 MB storage from the older model remain.

HMD knows that devices like these draw in people looking for basic functionality and a low price, or older design elements, like having a physical keypad.

While these new Nokias look like they're from the Stone Age when compared to our best phones picks, or even the best cheap phones, they all offer the standard functionality you'd expect from a so-called dumb phone, including Bluetooth connectivity and a music player. However, it should be pointed out that all three phones are locked to 2G, and won’t connect to 3G and other newer networks.

HMD has not yet revealed the cost of the phones, but they will likely be considerably cheaper than modern smartphones. We will have to wait and see what HMD decides to price the phones at, but in the meantime, you can check out our best cheap phones list if you are looking for a good but expensive device. We also have a list of the best small phones if you want something that easily fits in your pocket too.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 96 deals
Filters
Arrow
Samsung Galaxy A54
(128GB Black)
1
SAMSUNG Galaxy A54 5G A...
Amazon
View
Google Pixel 7a
2
Google - Pixel 7a 5G 128GB...
Best Buy
View
6-month plan free
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Our Review
3
Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen)
Mint Mobile
View
Samsung Galaxy A54
4
Galaxy A54 5G, 128GB...
Samsung
View
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
5
Google Pixel 7a 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
6
Google Pixel 7a 128GB in Sea...
Verizon Wireless
View
Google Pixel 6a
(Black)
7
Total by Verizon - Google...
Total by Verizon
$299.99
View
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Our Review
8
Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen...
AT&T Mobility
View
Google Pixel 6a
(Black)
9
Tracfone - Google Pixel 6a...
Tracfone
$299.99
View
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
(64GB)
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone SE 64GB Starlight
Apple
View
Load more deals
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 

See more Phones News