Nubia Flip 5G is half the price of a Galaxy Z Flip 5 — and it just launched in the US

News
By Dave LeClair
published

You can get this clamshell flip phone for $499

Three Nubia Flip 5G smartphones on a colored background
(Image credit: Nubia)

Foldable phones are more expensive than traditional devices in almost all cases. One notable exception is the new Nubia Flip 5G, which is launching in the U.S. at an absurdly low $499 — half the price of the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. It doesn't have exactly the same specs, but they're close enough to make the Nubia Flip 5G competitive in the market. 

The phone was already available in Europe, and we weren't sure if the company would release it in the U.S. Thankfully, it saw value in putting out its affordable phone in more markets, giving buyers who want to experience the world of foldable phones at a lower price.

What makes the Nubia Flip 5G worth a look?

Nubia included a mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset under the hood. The company offers the device in two different configurations — 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which will set you back $499, and the 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage model costs $699. 

The specs are very similar to the 2023 Motorola Razr, which had a $699 launch price. That's a full $200 more than the base model of the Nubia Flip 5G, further showing how much value this phone offers just by coming from a lesser-known smartphone brand.

Regarding the external screen, Nubia included a 6.9-inch folding OLED screen with an FHD+ resolution and a 443 PPI pixel density. It also features a fast 120Hz refresh rate. On the outside is a 1.43-inch round external display that'll show notifications and other key information. 

The cameras are modest but within the expected range for a phone around this price. You get a 50MP primary camera flanked by a 2MP secondary shooter. Around the front, Nubia included a 16MP selfie camera. 

Some other notable features include a 4,310mAh battery and 33W wired charging, which is solid for an affordable smartphone. There's no wireless charging, though, so you'll have to stick with the speedy wired charging if you decide to snag this phone.

Another notable omission is water resistance. While many foldable phones don't include dust resistance, most come with water resistance, which makes it surprising that Nubia didn't include it. Another potential drawback to consider is that Nubia hasn't announced a plan for software updates for its foldable, and the company can be hit and miss, so keep that in mind if you decide to purchase this device.

The Nubia Flip 5 is available for preorder now through the company's website. It's currently offering $20 off the price with code FLIP20, which is a nice bonus. The device is scheduled to ship on April 23, 2024. 

Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.

