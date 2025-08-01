I started using an eSIM for my summer travels — here’s why I’ll never go back to a physical SIM card

When I travel abroad, I want to be able to use my smartphone to manage my itinerary, navigate between destinations, and stay connected to those back home. That means I need a data plan that works where I am and that won’t break the bank. An eSIM, or embedded SIM, allows me to connect to local cellular networks at an affordable price.

An eSIM is a digital SIM card already built into your phone — instead of installing a physical chip into a card slot, you simply purchase an eSIM and activate it remotely via a Wi-Fi connection (or cell network, depending on your device).

SPONSORED Nomad eSIM : When you're on the road, you need a data plan that matches your vibe. With its convenience, flexibility and coverage in over 200 destinations, Nomad eSIM is an essential companion for all travelers. Nomad has recently launched 21 new unlimited data plans starting at just $11 for three days. This summer, use the promo code NOMADSUN20 for 20% off.

Why an eSIM is essential for my summer travels

While I can connect to Wi-Fi while traveling, I need to be able to connect to data while out and about without worrying about expensive roaming charges or pay-per-use rates. An eSIM allows me to purchase a data plan for the specific country or region I am traveling to for the duration of my trip at a relatively affordable price.

In addition to cost-effective data options, travel eSIMs have some advantages over purchasing a physical SIM card for a local network. When relying on removable SIM cards in the past, I have had to locate a vendor, leaving a gap between arrival and getting connected to a data network. With an eSIM, you can get everything set up in advance so your plan is active the minute you land. I also had to keep my primary SIM secure for the duration of the trip — SIM chips are tiny and easily lost.

Even if I wanted to use a physical SIM card, I’d have to purchase a second device in order to do so. My iPhone 15 Pro is eSIM only, meaning it lacks a SIM tray. It’s far more convenient to use my own device with both a travel eSIM for affordable data and my primary SIM for receiving calls and texts from home than it is to buy and carry two separate phones.

Apple has largely discontinued the use of traditional SIMs in its iPhone lineup (at least for US users), while Android devices typically have dual capabilities with both a physical SIM and an eSIM. Note that your device will need to be carrier unlocked in order to use an eSIM from a different provider.

If you are traveling abroad, an eSIM is the simplest and often most cost-effective option for connecting to cellular data with your existing device. A travel eSIM allows you to do everything from use maps to stream video as soon as you arrive at your destination.