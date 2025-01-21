Hurry! You've got until January 24 to cut your unlimited data bill in half at Mint Mobile

Time is running out to grab a full year of Mint's unlimited data plan for half off its usual cost. And considering that Mint's unlimited plan is already one of the best cheap phone plans under $40 per month, this is an offer you're not going to want to ignore if you're looking for low-cost unlimited data.

Mint's unlimited data plan usually costs $30 a month if you pay for a full year of the service in advance — a one-time payment of $360. But at the moment, Mint has cut that payment in half to $180, bringing the monthly cost down to $15. That offer expires on January 24, so now is the time to act.

Mint unlimited data plan: was $30/month now $15 @ Mint Mobile

If you can swing the one-time payment at Mint, $15/month is a hard price to beat for unlimited data. Visible, Mint's closest competitor, charges $25/month for its cheapest plan, though it doesn't require you to pay for a full year in advance. Even with a current Visible promotion that lowers the entry-level price of unlimited data to $20/month for the next 25 month, you'll still pay less at Mint for phone service over the next year.

Mint Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator, or MVNO, which means that it doesn't have its own cellular network. Instead, it relies on a bigger name carrier for coverage — in this case, T-Mobile, which also happens to own Mint. Getting your wireless service from T-Mobile towers should be good news for a lot of potential customers, as T-Mobile has the widest-reaching 5G network that also delivers the fastest 5G speeds. A January 2025 report from network test firm Opensignal had T-Mobile's network sweep the awards of overall experience.

With Mint's unlimited data plan, you get 40GB of high-speed data in a given month. Use up that amount — and it's a very large chunk — and your data speeds are merely slowed for the remainder of the billing cycle. Mint's unlimited plan also includes 10GB of mobile hotspot data along with free calls to Canada and Mexico. T-Mobile prioritizes its own traffic on its wireless network, so there's a chance that your speeds will get slowed if there's any network congestion.

Still, we rank Mint Mobile as one of the best phone carriers for your wireless service and we also recommend this particular plan among the best unlimited data plans. When you can get that same coverage for half of its usual cost for the next year, that's a tough offer to pass up.