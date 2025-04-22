Google Fi rolls out a new cheaper unlimited data plan — how it compares to the best cheap options

If you're looking for one of the best cheap cell phone plans under $40, Google's wireless phone service just introduced a compelling new option. Starting today (April 22), Google now features an Unlimited Essentials plan that costs $35 a month for a single line of unlimited data along with talk and text.

The new plan was revealed to mark 10 years of Google Fi Wireless, and it joins two other unlimited data options that also saw tweaks from Google.

For $35/month, Google's Unlimited Essentials plan gives you access to 30GB of high-speed data each month. Go through that allotment, and your speeds will slow to 256 kbps for the rest of your billing cycle. You can also expect full connectivity on your wireless plan for select smartwatches, which likely refers to Google's own Pixel Watches.

Other than that, Essentials offers very few perks, as the name of the plan might imply. There's no included hotspot data, and you can't use your data when you travel to other countries as you can with the renamed Unlimited Premium plan, which makes that Google Fi offering one of the best international phone plans out there.

Speaking of Google's other plans, the Simply Unlimited plan has been has been rebranded as Unlimited Standard. It still costs $50 a month for one line, but now you get 50GB of high-speed data instead of 35GB.

Unlimited Standard now comes with 25GB of high-speed hotspot tethering, a big leap from the previous 5GB. It doesn't have full international data, but you can use your data when traveling in Mexico and Canada.

Unlimited Premium, formerly known as Unlimited Plus, gets some boosts as well, with a new 100GB high-speed data cap. This plan will retain its $65 monthly costs for one line. However, the plan no longer offers unlimited high-speed hotspot tethering which is now capped at 50GB. The premium tier does have international data in 200-plus countries.

Lastly, Google Fi now lets you connect a laptop or tablet using data-only eSIMs meaning you can connect newer Android tablets and iPads without needing a physical SIM card.

Google Fi also lets iPhones and Android devices access international 5G in more than 92 countries on the Premium plans. Finally, Google says it's adding the ability to listen to voicemails from your phone app rather than the Fi app "in the coming weeks."

Google Fi Unlimited Essentials vs similar plans

Google Fi's new Unlimited Essentials would seem to compare well to some of the low-cost options included in our best unlimited data plan picks. Low-cost phone carriers like Mint Mobile, Visible, and Boost Mobile all offer unlimited data plans for less than $40 per month and now Google Fi has joined their ranks.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Plan Monthly cost Data cap Google Fi Unlimited Essentials $35 30GB Mint Mobile Unlimited $30 No cap Visible Visible Plus $35 50GB Boost Mobile Boost Unlimited $25 30GB

Boost has the cheapest plan of the bunch, and it comes with a guarantee that your rate won't change for as long as you remain a customer with Boost. But the plan also comes with the fewest perks, and like Google Fi's Unlimited Essentials, there's a pretty low cap on high-speed data.

Mint eliminated its data cap, and like Google Fi, uses T-Mobile's cellular network for its coverage. But to get Mint's best rate of $30/month, you need to pay for a full year of service up front. That's a one-time expense of $360, while Google lets you pay on a month-to-month basis. (It's worth noting a current promotion at Mint lowers that payment to $240 — or $20/month — if you pay for a year in advance.)

Visible just tweaked its plans as well, lowering the cost of Visible Plus to $35/month. The Verizon-owned carrier has an even cheaper $25/month plan with fewer perks, though your speeds can be slowed at any time with that option.

Google Fi's Unlimited Premium plan will likely remain the most attractive option at the carrier, especially if you do a lot of traveling. But the launch of Unlimited Essentials gives you another choice if a low monthly rate is your biggest priority.