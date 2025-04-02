I track cell phone plans for a living — and the best unlimited data plan just dropped to $35

Visible already offered one of the best unlimited data plans with its Visible Plus option that delivered lots of data for nearly half the cost of what larger wireless carriers charge.

And now that plan is an even better value, as Visible has cut the price by $10 to $35/month.

The price cut to Visible Plus comes as the Verizon-owned carrier reshuffles its wireless plan offerings, with a third option joining the mix. The new Visible Plus Pro plan adopts the old $45 monthly cost of Visible Plus as well as some of that plans better perks.

Visible Plus plan: was $45/month now $35/month @ Visible

Visible's Plus plan sheds a few perks, but it also costs less while delivering unlimited data on Verizon's extensive network. You'll pay $35/month instead of $45 — the new rate for the Visible Plus Pro plan. For most people, Visible Plus is the better option as it includes hot-spot data, high-speed coverage and 1080p streaming among other perks. Taxes and fees are included in the rate, so you always know what you'll pay each month.

As someone who regularly reviews the best cell phone plans for Tom's Guide, I think Visible Plus is still the best choice for most people at Visible. The plan gives you unlimited data, including 5G coverage through Verizon's faster Ultra Wideband network.

The standard Visible Plan, which is $10 cheaper at $25 month, makes do with Verizon's slower nationwide network.

Visible Plus: What you get

There are other advantages to Visible Plus. The plan gives you 50GB of high-speed data before your speeds can be slowed should Verizon's network experience a lot of traffic. The standard Visible plan can be throttled at any time.

You're also able to stream 1080p video on Visible Plus and you get faster hotspot speeds than you would with the regular Visible plan.

You can use your data when you travel in Mexico and Canada with Visible Plus. Other international perks include the ability to make calls to 85-plus countries with texting available to 200 countries.

Additionally, Visible Plus Pro gets two Global Pass days each month for using your data overseas; the Visible Plus plan gets a single Global Pass, which costs $10 per day otherwise.

Finally, Visible Plus Pro subscribers are able to connect a smartwatch to their plan for free. That's a $10/monthly charge for other Visible plans.

How Visible Plus compares to other plans

Unless you really need those extra Visible Plus Pro plan perks, Visible Plus is now one of the best cheap cell phone plans to offer unlimited data for less than $40 each month.

Mint Mobile charges $30 for its unlimited plan, but you need to pay for a full year in advance to get that rate. Tello and Boost have $25 unlimited plans, but they don't have the perks to match Visible Plus.

There's really no comparison between what you'd pay at Visible and what larger carriers charge. For example, Verizon's cheapest unlimited option is Welcome Unlimited — at $65 per month for one line of data, it's nearly twice the cost of Visible Plus.

I tested Visible's service a while back and found it to be comparable to Verizon' where I get my regular wireless service. Coverage through Visible reaches everywhere Verizon's does, and data speeds are usually about the same, even with Verizon prioritizing its own traffic.

If you're looking for a way to keep costs down, finding cheaper wireless service is an easy way to lower some of your monthly expenses. Visible's revamped Visible Plus plan delivers that low-cost option without skimp on data.