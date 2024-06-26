Get a free $200 Home Depot gift card or Ray-Ban Smart Glasses with Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet

The first 4th of July sales of the season have arrived. If you're looking for a deal on your home internet plan, Verizon has a unique deal you can get right now.

For a limited time, you can get Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet for $45/month. Plus, you'll get to pick between a free $200 Home Depot gift card or Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses ($299 value). For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages.

5G Home Plus: $45/month @ Verizon

Free $200 gift card: Verizon is offering its 5G Home Plus Internet plan for just $45/month. Plus, you'll get a free $200 Home Depot gift card or the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses ($299 value). To get this deal, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. Eligible plans include 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More, or One Unlimited for iPhone. This price will be guaranteed for three years with no contract or equipment fees.

Although the $200 Home Depot card seems tempting, the Ray-Ban Smart Glasses are also a great option. In our Ray-Ban Smart Glasses review, we said their design, audio performance, camera quality, and charging case upgrades make it one of the best smart glasses around.

Meanwhile, if you're not familiar with Verizon's 5G Home Plus Internet, the service is powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. (5G Ultra Wideband is Verizon's highest performing 5G network using high band mmWave and mid-band C-band spectrum to deliver the best and fastest 5G experience). Paired with one of the best cable TV alternatives, this is an excellent way to save money while cutting the cord.

5G Home Plus Internet comes with no contracts or equipment charges. Additionally, your price is guaranteed for three years based on the plan you choose. Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. First, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. Eligible plans include 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More, or One Unlimited for iPhone.

Verizon offers a slightly less expensive 5G Home Plan for $35 per month. However, this plan doesn't include the freebies.