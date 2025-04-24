Motorola Razr 2025 launch live — three new foldables just announced
Here's everything you need to know about the all-new Razr Ultra
There’s a shakeup this year because Motorola isn’t just announcing follow-ups to its two flip-style foldables. Instead, the company has three new models: the Motorola Razr 2025, Razr Plus 2025, and the all-new Razr Ultra 2025. The latter's already shaping up to be one of the best foldable phones this year.
All three new foldable phones will go on preorder starting on May 7 with full availability on May 15. While the Motorola Razr 2025 and Razr Plus 2025 remain unchanged in pricing at $599 and $999 respectively, the Razr Ultra 2025 on the other hand balloons up to a starting price of $1,299.
It’s also worth mentioning that the standard Razr 2025 and Razr Ultra 2025 will be available abroad as well, but under the Razr 60 name instead. However, there won’t be a Razr Plus equivalent.
There’s a lot to unpack about these new Razr flip phones, like their design changes, new hardware, software features, and Moto AI. I’ll go through all of that, along with all the other new announcements from Motorola that includes a new pair of earbuds, brand partnerships, and smart watch.
Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 key features
- 7-inch AMOLED main display, 4-inch outer screen
- Dedicated Moto AI button
- Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite
- 512GB storage with 16GB RAM
- 3 years of software support
- 3 months trial of Gemini Advanced and Perplexity
- 50MP cameras: main, ultrawide, and selfie
- 4,700 mAh battery
- 68W wired charging, 30W wireless
Three new Razr flip phones for 2025
Now this is probably the biggest surprise given how Motorola has traditionally offered two flip-style phones the last couple of years. In addition to the Razr 2025 and Razr Plus 2025, which are successors to last year’s models, there is also the brand-new Razr Ultra 2025.
It’s the most premium of all three models with a price of $1,299, which is the most we’ve seen with any Motorola flip phones to date. But with that, it has a larger 7-inch outer screen, larger 4,700 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite, double the storage capacity of the Razr Plus 2025, and more.
You get all of this in an iconic design that’s still thin and light. Checkout my Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 hands-on review to know more about it.