Motorola Razr 2025 launch live — three new foldables just announced

There’s a shakeup this year because Motorola isn’t just announcing follow-ups to its two flip-style foldables. Instead, the company has three new models: the Motorola Razr 2025, Razr Plus 2025, and the all-new Razr Ultra 2025. The latter's already shaping up to be one of the best foldable phones this year.

All three new foldable phones will go on preorder starting on May 7 with full availability on May 15. While the Motorola Razr 2025 and Razr Plus 2025 remain unchanged in pricing at $599 and $999 respectively, the Razr Ultra 2025 on the other hand balloons up to a starting price of $1,299.

It’s also worth mentioning that the standard Razr 2025 and Razr Ultra 2025 will be available abroad as well, but under the Razr 60 name instead. However, there won’t be a Razr Plus equivalent.

There’s a lot to unpack about these new Razr flip phones, like their design changes, new hardware, software features, and Moto AI. I’ll go through all of that, along with all the other new announcements from Motorola that includes a new pair of earbuds, brand partnerships, and smart watch.

Motorola Razr Ultra HANDS ON! The 2025 Foldable to Beat - YouTube Watch On

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 key features