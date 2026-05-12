<a id="elk-c2aa4153-257f-4d4a-ab9e-40a6000ec30e"></a><h2 id="what-s-happening-with-android-17-2">What's happening with Android 17?</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-ff8f6f32-bf41-4dc8-be7c-ff6044e1e669"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2560px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="eCnerPCYSMKFXh3YbyUbjk" name="android-17-logo-on-pixel" alt="Android 17 logo on a Google Pixel 9 Pro" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/eCnerPCYSMKFXh3YbyUbjk.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2560" height="1440" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Tom's Guide)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-ccfa2bfb-111d-466e-8205-67dd6220542b">It wouldn't be the Android Show if Google's mobile operating system didn't make an appearance. But it's unclear what Google might actually have to announce, given how far along we already are in the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/phones/android-phones/android-17-changes-worth-paying-attention-to">Android 17</a> release cycle.</p><p>The first <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/phones/android-phones/get-your-pixels-ready-android-17-beta-1-just-arrived-with-a-bunch-of-new-features">Android 17 beta</a> was released back in February, and the software has been in the "Platform Stability" phase since March. Entering this phase means that features are all locked in, and subsequent updates are focused on fixing bugs and other issues ahead of launch.</p><a id="elk-seasonal" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-ccfa2bfb-111d-466e-8205-67dd6220542b-2">The wide availability of the Android 17 beta means people have already uncovered most of its secrets. So we probably shouldn't expect to hear about any new additions to Android 17 later today. Though this doesn't discount the possibility of Google announcing features that are exclusive to certain devices, such as Pixel phones or AI features that have been developed in collaboration with Samsung.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>