Amazing iPhone 16 Pro deal is live — how to get it for free right now

Shop for your iPhone 16 at Apple, and you'll find a new face among the familiar wireless carriers offering to provide the monthly service for your new phone. Boost is now among the carrier options in Apple's online store, joining AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, and to mark its arrival, the carrier is offering a deal that lets you save on an iPhone 16 Pro.

Boost already has a sales promotion that gives you a $1,000 off on an iPhone with no trade-in required, essentially covering the cost of an iPhone 16 Pro. But if you do happen to have an iPhone trade-in and you buy your phone through Apple, you can get up to $650 back in credit, which Boost will let you tack on to its offer. That credit can then be applied to a more expensive model, such as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, or used to lower their monthly wireless bill at Boost over the next 36 months.

iPhone 16 Pro: Free @ Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile's iPhone On Us promotion gives you a $1,000 credit with no trade-in required, so long as you sign up for the carrier's $65/month Infinite Access plan. In addition, if you buy your iPhone through Apple and do have a device to trade-in, you can apply Apple's credit to a more expensive iPhone model through Boost or use it to cut the cost of your monthly bill. All credits are spread out over 36 months.

As with most carriers, Boost lets you have your iPhone 16 Pro for free through monthly credits spread out over the next three years. To qualify for the $1,000 discount from Boost, you need to sign up for the carrier's Infinite Access unlimited data plan, which costs $65/month.

Boost's promotions don't end with its iPhone 16 Pro-on-us offer or the ability to apply your Apple trade-in credits to your Boost bill. A third iPhone 16 deal gives you a year of free wireless service when you buy any iPhone outright through Boost's website. An in-store offer at Boost gives you $400 off when you buy your iPhone outright and sign up for the carrier's $60/month Unlimited Premium plan — you'll get a $200 discount at purchase, plus another $200 in credits applied to your bill over the first eight months of service.

These iPhone 16 deals at Boost are an extension of the carrier's efforts to establish itself as a fourth nationwide network option alongside AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. Boost has its own wireless network, including 5G coverage, though it turns to other carriers' towers to supplement its coverage.

"We're really proud of progress we've made," said Jeremy McCarty, Boost's senior vice president of partnerships and growth, when detailing the carrier's iPhone 16 deals to Tom's Guide. "We've got great consumer offers, we've got a great network, and now we have a great way to buy the iPhone 16."

All four iPhone 16 models are available for pre-order as of the writing, though the new models land in stores this Friday (September 20). The iPhone 16 Pro model at the heart of Boost's main offer features a new larger screen, improvements to all three of its rear cameras and an A18 Pro system-on-chip designed to power new Apple Intelligence capabilities coming as a software update next month. In our iPhone 16 Pro review, we suggest that it may be the best choice among Apple's premium devices.