iPhone 16 upgrades — who should make the jump to the new iPhone and who should skip

Decision time is approaching for a lot of iPhone owners who haven't already placed their iPhone 16 preorders. Apple's new phones arrive in stores this Friday (September 20), which means that if you're mulling a switch from your current handset, you'll be able to make that upgrade — assuming the iPhone 16 model you want is in stock.

Certainly, anyone switching to any of the four iPhone 16 models has plenty to look forward to just based on our reviews of the latest from Apple. Our iPhone 16 review found a surprising amount of Pro-level features in Apple's entry level phone, while the iPhone 16 Pro review made the case that this is the premium model to get if you want the very best from Apple (That said, the iPhone 16 Pro Max review recommends that iPhone as a solid choice for anyone who prefers the biggest screen possible on their handset.)

As positive as the reviews may be, though, sometimes it makes sense to hold onto your current phone, especially if it's a more recent model. We're holding on to our devices for longer these days to wring as much value out of them as possible. Apple certainly makes it easy to keep your current phone, as its annual iOS updates bring new capabilities each year, making your old phone feel almost new. The just-released iOS 18 update, for example, can run on phones that were released as far back as six years ago.

If you've got your hands on an aging iPhone but your eye on one of the new models, we can help you decide whether it makes sense to go through with an upgrade. It's a matter of looking what's changed since your current phone came out and deciding whether that's worth the cost of a new phone to you.

For that reason, we're not including the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in this exercise. Yes, the new iPhone 16 Pro models offer a number of improvements — larger screens, a faster chipset, upgrades to the cameras and longer battery life, to rattle off just four things. But the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have the ability to run Apple Intelligence features when those arrive as a software update next month. And honestly, that's one of the prime motivators for getting one of Apple's new phones. Unless the idea of a 6.9-inch iPhone really revs your motor, you're better off saving your money and sticking with last year's Pro model for a little while longer.

In that same vein, we're also going to assume that if you still have one of the iPhone 11 models released in 2019 or an iPhone XR or XS from 2018. From performance to battery life to photo quality, iPhones released in 2024 will top those models in every significant way. Likewise, if you're still using an iPhone SE, we're going to assume you're doing so for a reason, even if it's just to see what the rumored iPhone SE 4 has in store for you next year.

So let's turn our attention to the remaining iPhones released in the last four years.

iPhone 15 / iPhone 15 Plus

(Image credit: Future)

What's new with the iPhone 16: You won't the screen size increases that the iPhone 16 Pro models enjoy, but there is an A18 chipset that's two generations ahead of the A16 Bionic silicon inside your phone. The ultrawide camera adds support for Macro photos, and you'll find both an Action button and Camera Control on the newer iPhones.

Is it worth upgrading: Normally, we'd put a year-old iPhone in the same "don't bother upgrading" category we stashed the iPhone 15 Pro in at the start of this article. But last year's Pro models have something the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus don't — the ability to run Apple Intelligence features. The A16 Bionic inside the standard iPhone from a year ago just doesn't have the horsepower for on-device AI. So if you're impressed by the Apple Intelligence features once they arrive in a month's time, then an upgrade from the iPhone 15 would make more sense.

iPhone 14 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro Max

(Image credit: Apple / Future)

What's new: In addition to the Camera Control button added to the iPhone 16 models, you'll also gain an Action button you missed out on by not upgrading to the iPhone 15 Pro. You'll also be able to get a tetraprism telephoto lens no matter which model you get — you would have had to pay up for the iPhone 15 Pro Max if you upgraded last year — along with the Fusion main camera and 48MP ultrawide shooter. Other additions iPhone 14 Pro owners would notice include the titanium frame and USB-C connectivity introduced by Apple a year ago.

Is it worth upgrading: Two years used to be the average period between phone upgrades for most people. And Pro model owners from 2022 would certainly benefit from better photos, given all the camer upgrades Apple has made the last two years. Those alone might convince you it's time to upgrade even if you could probably get another year of service out of the iPhone 14 Pro models.

After all, the A16 Bionic inside these phones still delivers strong performance, even if chips from Apple and Qualcomm now surpass it. You could probably live without the A18 Pro's added performance boost if you feel like Apple Intelligence could use another year of development before you make the move to a new phone.

Just be aware if you're considering a Pro Max model that you'll need to set aside more money than you did back in 2022. Last year, Apple raised the price on the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100, and that $1,199 price tag is still in place for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

What's new: The iPhone 14 was the last standard iPhone flagship to use a 12MP sensor for its main camera, so get ready for an upgrade to a 48MP camera should you move to the iPhone 16. That also means the ability to crop in on shots for close-ups, effectively giving you a 2x optical zoom even without a dedicated telephoto camera. Displays got brighter with the iPhone 15, too, so that's another potential upgrade benefit.

If Apple is touting the performance improvements of the A18 system-on-chip over the A16 Bionic, imagine the boost you'll get from upgrading from a phone running on an A15 Bionic — a hand-me down chipset from the iPhone 13 Pro.

Is it worth upgrading: Apple continues to sell the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, even at drastically reduced prices, so the phone maker must think there's still some value in these 2022 phones. But with the processor improvement, brighter screen and the better cameras, you'll have a noticeably better experience with the iPhone 16, even if Apple Intelligence shows some early growing pains.

iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max

(Image credit: Future)

What's new: The iPhone 13 Pro models almost feel like they're from another era. They're still using the 12MP camera sensor, instead of the 48MP one. They've still got a notched display instead of one with a Dynamic Island feature. They're even using an A15 Bionic chip, just like the standard iPhone 13 did. (Granted, the Pro model's chipset had an extra graphics core in its GPU, not unlike the way Apple distinguishes the A18 Pro from the regular A18 these days.)

Is it worth upgrading: You could probably get by with an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max if you really didn't want to spend $999 on a new phone, as there's still some value to be wrung out of these Pro phones. But Apple really started to better differentiate the Pro models from the rest of the lineup starting with the iPhone 14 Pro, and you'll really notice that should you trade in your iPhone 13 Pro to buy an iPhone 16 Pro.

iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 mini

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

What's new: Besides the fact that there's no longer a mini model? Quite a bit, though most of those changes came with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16, as there were very few differences between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 offerings. That will hardly matter to you know, as you'll be making the leap from an A15 Bionic chip all the way up to A18 silicon, with the promise of Apple Intelligence features coming soon. Then there's the better cameras, longer battery life, Dynamic Island feature and assorted buttons that will be entirely new to you. It's quite a leap forward.

Is it worth upgrading? The only conceivable reason for sticking with the iPhone 13 is that you've got a mini model and you're very attached to compact phones. That said, give the iPhone 16 a look — it may have a 6.1-inch screen, but it's a very compact phone, and you may not find it that much of a burden to tote around.

All iPhone 12 models

(Image credit: Future)

What's new: We're not going to distinguish between the Pro and standard iPhones here, because every iPhone 12 model is several steps behind the latest iPhones at best and way behind in a few key areas. The iPhone 12 Pro models don't even offer 120Hz displays, for crying out loud. A14 chips, 12MP camera sensors, batteries that struggled to keep pace with the average smartphone in terms of battery life — it can all be yours if you continue to use the iPhone 12 four years after its release.

Let's put it this way — one of the marquee additions to the iPhone 12 lineup that year was that new-fangled 5G connectivity all the kids were talking about back then. Today, if you touted 5G as a centerpiece feature of your phone, you'd be greeted with a steady barrage of "Yes, and?" looks.

Is it worth upgrading: Yes. It is very much worth upgrading from your four-year-old phone to one with better cameras, faster processors, bigger batteries and (soon enough) AI features. If you can swing it financially, get ready to move on from an iPhone 12 and into the modern era of Apple phones.