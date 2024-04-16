Our favorite budget iPhone is just $99 in this epic Apple deal

The iPhone SE is one of the best iPhones you can buy. Originally launched in 2022, this iPhone isn't for for everyone, but if you're on a tight budget and you're determined to get an iPhone — your search should start with this model, especially now that it's on sale.

Right now you can get the iPhone SE (2022) at Total by Verizon for just $99. That's one of the best iPhone deals we've seen on a model that generally doesn't get that much attention. The only catch is that you have to sign up for one of the carrier's Unlimited data plans — starting at $50 or $60 a month.

Grab yourself the cheapest iPhone and one of the best cheap phones for an unbelievable discount over at Total by Verizon. You can grab the iPhone SE (2022) for just $99 when you sign up for an unlimited plan (from $50 a month). In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/iphone-se-2022" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="totalbyverizon.com"" target="_self">iPhone SE 2022 review we said it delivers best-in-class performance and great photos for an affordable price, if you can live with a small screen. It's powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip, which is the same CPU powering the iPhone 13 line. Other features include a 4.7-inch Retina HD display (1334 x 750), Touch ID support, 12MP wide/rear camera, 7MP FaceTime camera, 5G connectivity, and up to 15-hour battery life.

Total by Verizon is a prepaid carrier owned and operated by Verizon. It offers four no-contract plans starting at $30/month for 5GB, $40/month for 15GB, $50/month for unlimited, and $60/month for unlimited with access to Verizon's ultra wideband network. Note that this deal requires that you sign up for either unlimited plan. They both include Disney Plus (no ads) for six months.

Meanwhile, the iPhone SE (2022) is one of the best cheap phones you can buy right now, offering a fantastic array of features for a reasonably low price. It’s also the cheapest iPhone you can buy, which makes it a perfect entry point into Apple’s mobile ecosystem.

While cheap, the iPhone SE has a lot of great features that some cheap phones tend to lack. It’s not as up to date as the iPhone 15 or even the iPhone 14, but it still manages to offer everything that makes a phone worth having. Things like 5G, excellent photo quality, speedy performance from the A15 Bionic chipset and a pretty reasonable battery life.

It’s also the only compact iPhone you can buy right now, making it ideal for those of you that prefer not to have a 6-plus-inch phone. Plus it’s still an iPhone, with access to all your favorite Apple software and the latest iOS 17 operating system — with all the benefits that upgrade affords.