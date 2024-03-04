No, the iOS 17 Journal app isn't a privacy risk — what you need to know

News
By Richard Priday
published

The facts about the iPhone Journal app's Discoverable by Others settings

iOS 17 Journal app start screen
(Image credit: Future)

The recently-added Journal app for iPhones running iOS 17 has been the subject of some scary-sounding claims about potential privacy risks. Fortunately, there's nothing to actually worry about in this instance.

If you've seen any of the Facebook, Instagram or TikTok posts/videos about this setting (which we won't share), they allege that a particular setting, Discoverable by Others, allows anyone nearby to see your name and location. That understandably sounds alarming, but the official explanation of this feature shows that these claims are highly exaggerated.

But the two settings we need to look at are the Nearby People options — split into Prefer Suggestions with Others and Discoverable by Others. Both of these are part of the Journaling Suggestions options that can be found in the Settings app's Privacy and Security section.

iOS 17's Journaling Suggestions settings, and the path to get there from the main Settings app

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The on-page description of Discoverable by Others is rather brief, but there's an in-depth explanation on Apple's Journaling Suggestions & Privacy guide, linked on this menu page.

iOS 17's Journaling Suggestions explanation page, and where to find the link

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This reads in part:

"Journaling Suggestions uses Bluetooth to detect the number of devices and contacts around you without storing which of these specific contacts were around. This information is used to improve and prioritize your suggestions. It is stored on device, and is not shared with Apple."

"If you disable Discoverable by Others and choose not to be included in your contacts' counts, Prefer Suggestions with Others will also be disabled and Journaling Suggestions will not detect how many devices and contacts are around you to improve or prioritise your suggestions."

To summarize, Prefer Suggestions with Others can detect other devices around you to help with Journal suggestions, but you can't see the details of these other devices, and neither can Apple since the data stays on your phone. Toggling Discoverable by Others on enables you to be used as a potential source of journal prompts, but does not reveal your name or location, even to others nearby.

This is similar to how Apple's Find My network works. By pinging nearby Apple devices, your lost iPhone or AirTag can figure out where it's located, but it does not reveal the location of those other devices.

Perhaps that's still a little too invasive for your liking, in which case you can go and turn off these settings, or disable Journaling Suggestions altogether. But rest assured that this is not an active risk to your safety, whether you use the Journal app or not.

If you missed the Journal app launching at all, it arrived with iOS 17.2 back in December 2023. While you can write entries unprompted, Apple's app is powered in part by Journaling Suggestions, which can draw on your day's activities to help you figure out what to reflect on. Hopefully the app will get smarter - and the explanations of its features more clear - in future updates like iOS 18, expected later this year.

More from Tom's Guide

Phone
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Network
Arrow
Mint Mobile US
Ultra Mobile US
US Mobile US
Monthly Cost
Arrow
Any Monthly Cost
Upfront Cost
Arrow
Any Upfront Cost
Data
Arrow
Any Data
Storage Size
Arrow
powered by
Toms Guide
in association with WhistleOut
Plans
Unlocked
Showing 10 of 334 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(Installments)
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get 6 months FREE ...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15
(128GB)
iPhone 15 128GB
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
to the U.S., MX, CA and 90+ destinations
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Domestic and Global Text
Ultra Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Ultra Mobile
Get 10% off any 6-...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
(128GB)
iPhone 15 Plus 128GB
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
to the U.S., MX, CA and 90+ destinations
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Domestic and Global Text
Ultra Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Ultra Mobile
Get 10% off any 6-...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro 128GB
3GBdata
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
to the U.S., MX, CA and 90+ destinations
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Domestic and Global Text
Ultra Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Ultra Mobile
Get 10% off any 6-...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get up to $200 cre...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15
(Installments)
iPhone 15 128GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get 6 months FREE ...
Learn More
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
(Installments)
iPhone 15 Plus 128GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get 6 months FREE ...
Learn More