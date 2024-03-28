iPhone Flip could be canceled according to analysts — but there’s good news, too

News
By Richard Priday
published

Work's still ongoing for now

iPhone Flip renders against beige background.
(Image credit: #iOS Beta News / Tom's Guide)

Experts are expressing fears that the iPhone Flip could never become an actual product, though Apple seems to be pushing onwards with development for the time being.

An article from DigiTimes says that some analysts have lost hope in seeing Apple's folding iPhone due to recent reports that the iPhone Flip could launch in Q1 of 2027, rather than Q4 of 2026 as previously rumored. That's only a three-month difference, but it's been enough to put fear into these unnamed analysts, who say that Apple could give up on its foldable because of display quality concerns.

However, DigiTimes also claims that Apple's still looking into two different foldable phone concepts, possibly including both flip-style and book-style models.  And allegedly some Apple staffers who worked on the Vision Pro headset have been transferred to help out with the foldable back at HQ, too.

On top of this, the report states that LG and Samsung's display divisions are in discussions with Apple to work on a flexible display for the foldable iPhone, featuring a smoothed-out crease and anti-reflective materials. While we could be waiting some time for this work to come to fruition, it doesn't sound like the iPhone Flip's days are numbered just yet. 

The shadow of the Apple Car

Apple analysts are likely sensitive to Apple canceling in-development projects right now, since it was claimed that the Apple Car, allegedly in development for a decade, has been recently thrown onto the scrapheap.

This certainly came as a shock, and perhaps suggests Apple's not in an experimental mood now that's got the Vision Pro out the door. But unlike the Apple Car, the iPhone Flip is based much more in an existing product category for Apple, with many of its suppliers already helping build some of the already existing best foldable phones. Even if Apple continues to take its time, we're likely to see a flurry of new foldables this year, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Google Pixel Fold 2 among others. 

Whether you think the iPhone Flip is indeed dead or just a long way off of going on sale, you can stay up to date on the news in our iPhone Flip hub. And if you're curious about what else Apple's phones team is cooking up, check out our guides to the upcoming iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone SE 4.

