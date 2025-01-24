iPhone 17 rumor reveals some Dynamic Island info — and it’s not good news

The iPhone 17 may not be getting a much rumored design change, according to an analyst with a strong track record for his iPhone forecasts.

In a post on X today (January 24), analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said "I expect the Dynamic Island size to remain largely unchanged across the 2H25 iPhone 17 series."

It's a surprising contradiction to previous rumors about this year's iPhone release, which have suggested that the Dynamic Island would be getting smaller or narrower. The feature, which houses Face ID sensors and the front camera in addition to showcasing Live Activities, introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro .

Analyst Jeff Pu claimed in May 2024 that the iPhone 17 Pro Max would feature a narrower Dynamic Island because Apple will adopt a smaller metalens for Face ID. That would potentially mean a smaller Dynamic Island across all of the phones coming out this fall.

Pu doubled down on that claim in October. This time, he clarified that only the iPhone 17 Pro Max would get this feature.

Since the Dynamic Island's 2022 launch, there have been rumors that the Apple is trying to reduce the size of the cutout. Apple may have finally figured out the hardware to make it smaller. Or if we listen to Kuo, it hasn't.

Outside of the Dynamic Island, we may see other design changes with the iPhone 17 models, including a totally revamped camera array.

Apple is expected to launch its flagship phone line this September, possibly along with the super thin iPhone 17 Air.