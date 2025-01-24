Galaxy S25 Ultra display tested — Samsung just beat the iPhone 16 Pro Max

One of the first things I looked at when I went hands-on with the Galaxy S25 Ultra was to check out its display side-by-side against last year’s model. I wasn’t as impressed by the Galaxy S24 Ultra compared to the previous models, mainly because the panel itself didn’t look quite as vivid. It didn’t help either when I discovered it was plagued by the Mura effect, which made it look grainy when the display’s brightness was lowered.

Nowadays, the displays on the best phones are mainly judged by how bright they get — and phone makers are constantly trying to improve on this. With the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung again asserts that the display can reach a peak brightness of 2,600 nits.

That’s an ambitious mark, but I’ve seen other outlandish claims that exceed 3,000 nits. For the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it can’t afford to have the same subdued results as last year’s model. Here’s what I found out from testing the display.

Galaxy S25 Ultra display specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Size (inches) Resolution Refresh Rate Galaxy S25 Ultra 6.9-inch AMOLED 3120 x 1440 1 - 120Hz Galaxy S24 Ultra 6.8-inch AMOLED 3120 x 1440 1 - 120Hz Galaxy S23 Ultra 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 1 - 120Hz iPhone 16 Pro Max 6.9-inch OLED 2868 x 1320 adaptive 120Hz Pixel 9 Pro XL 6.8-inch OLED 2992 x 1344 1 - 120Hz OnePlus 13 6.82-inch OLED 3168 x 1440 1 - 120Hz

Above, you’ll see the breakdown of the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s display specs alongside the S24 Ultra and a few of its main rivals. You can see how 6.8 and 6.9 inches appear to be the sweet spot for today’s ultra premium phones, as well as 120Hz rates that give them their fluid looks.

Likewise, the resolution hasn’t changed at all with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it technically offers a lower pixel density count because of how it’s sporting a larger 6.9-inch display. I’m not too particular about resolution because QHD+ packs enough detail at those screen sizes.

(Image credit: Future)

What the specs don’t show is how Samsung reduces the bezel around the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s display. It’s a smidge thinner than what I see on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it’s more impressive when you consider how the S25 Ultra is narrower, thinner, and lighter.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra brightness level

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Max brightness (nits) Galaxy S25 Ultra 1,860 Galaxy S24 Ultra 1,363 Galaxy S23 Ultra 1,225 iPhone 16 Pro Max 1,553 Pixel 9 Pro XL 2,469 OnePlus 13 1,104

Using a light meter, we’re able to record a peak brightness output of 1,860 nits, which easily exceeds the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s brightness of 1,363 nits. At the same time, it also beats the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s mark of 1,553 nits. This is clearly a big one for Samsung because this would make the S25 Ultra significantly easier to make out on sunny days than the iPhone 16 Pro Max — so you won’t have to shade it as much.

I can’t stress enough about this improvement because it’s a 36% increase, which is more incredible when there was only an 11% increase in brightness between the S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra. This is the brightest screen from Samsung we’ve tested to date, but despite this achievement, it still can’t catch up to the blinding display of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. That phone still holds the record at 2,469 nits.

Outlook

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Even though it’s not a record-setting mark, the 1,860-nit rating we got from the Galaxy S25 Ultra can’t be overlooked because of the tremendous improvement Samsung has made year-over-year. After the subdued look of last year’s display, I’m delighted that Samsung redeems itself in a big way.

Not only is it a larger screen with slimmer bezels, but this increase in brightness makes the overall panel much more vivid. It certainly caught my eyes at first glance and it’s just one compelling reason why it’s a much more satisfying update — more so when Samsung is keeping its price the same at $1,299.