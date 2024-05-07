iPhone 17 Pro Max is getting a big design change according to new leak — what you need to know

A recent leak from Jeff Pau (via MacRumors), an analyst with sources within Apple’s Asian supply chain has revealed several apparent features for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, including a big screen change, despite the device not coming out for at least a year and a half.

The leak indicates that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a narrower Dyamic island due to the device adopting a smaller metalens for the Face ID. This would mean that the dynamic island, the small area at the top of the screen that relays certain information, would be much less noticeable than on other models. This would be the first time we’ve seen the reduction of the Dynamic Island since the iPhone 14 Pro.

Pau also lists in a research note with investment firm Haitong that the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max will come with 12GB of RAM, which is a clear improvement from the iPhone 15 Pro models with 8GB of RAM, the same as the rumored RAM for the iPhone 16 models.

(Image credit: Future)

What else do we know about the iPhone 17 series?

While most of the focus has been on the iPhone 16 series, we have seen some information about the future generation of the iPhone. A recent leak from analyst Ming-Chi Quo stated the iPhone 17 Pro could include Resin Coated Copper (RCC) parts. The advantage of RCC parts is that they help to minimize the thickness of the phone’s main board, which could leave more space in the phone or allow the iPhone Pro to be noticeably thinner.

Another rumor has stated that the iPhone 17 series will be the first with LTPO OLED displays across the range. LTPO OLED is the technical term for Apple’s highest-end iPhone display option, with 120Hz ProMotion performance, along with 1Hz always-on display. While it has been available on the current iPhone Pro models, this will be the first time it will come to the entire range.

The rumor mill for the iPhone 17 is still in the early stages, so everything we hear should be taken with a grain of salt, but we can expect more to come in the coming months. However, there is a lot out about the soon-to-be-announced iPhone 16 series so keep an eye on our iPhone 16 hub for all the rumors and news as we hear them.

More from Tom's Guide