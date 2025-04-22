iPhone 17 Pro colors could include an option borrowed from the MacBook Air M4

Apple could be preparing to launch the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro with a new Sky Blue color, according to a rumor from noted leaker Maijin Bu. Citing sources close to the production line, Bu says Sky Blue is the current frontrunner of several prototypes made in various colors.

If this rumor proves true, it means the next iPhone would compliment the most recent MacBook Air M4, which also launched in Sky Blue. When my colleague Jason England saw it in the flesh, he called it a "gorgeous finish". So let's hope for more of the same is this iPhone rumor proves to be true.

Unless Apple changes course at the last minute, this will be the star of the September 2025 launch event. Maijin Bu

Bu posted the rumor on his website, claiming: "In prototypes, it reportedly looks even more stunning than the much-loved Sierra Blue of the iPhone 13 Pro, with a brightness and refinement that make it irresistible.

"Unless Apple changes course at the last minute, this will be the star of the September 2025 launch event."

The MacBook Air M4 in the new Sky Blue colorway (Image credit: Apple)

A render published on Bu's site gives an indication of how the iPhone 17 Pro could look in the new finish, with the heavily-tipped horizontal camera bar taking on an ever-so-slightly darker tinge than the back of the phone.

If Apple stays with tradition, we'll get a few standard variations on the white, black and silver motif for the Pro series of phones with one standout new color. For the iPhone 16 Pro, that was Desert Titanium.

I, for one, would love to see the iPhone 17 Pro arrive in Sky Blue. If only because I have an old pair of AirPods Max headphones in that exact same color and having a matching set would make me very happy indeed.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, this is only a rumor at this point and it's too early to gauge the accuracy of the claim. I can't remember Apple launching a MacBook and iPhone in the same matching special color in the past. But back in 2020, the 4th generation iPad Air also arrived in Sky Blue, so there's clearly some fondness for the color over in Cupertino.

Would you like to see the iPhone 17 Pro arrive in a Sky Blue colorway? Would you buy it? Let us know in the comments below.

More from Tom's Guide