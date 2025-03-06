We just saw the sky blue MacBook Air M4, and I’m in love

News
By
published

It’s so blue, I’m obsessed

macbook air m4
(Image credit: Apple)

The M4 MacBook Air is here, and it looks…well it looks very similar to last year’s M3 Air — the current best laptop you can buy (not for long, though).

But beyond the new M4 chipset, the upgraded 12-megapixel webcam, native support for two external monitors and that new lower starting price of $999/£999 (for 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage), one big change is clear after going hands-on with it.

Two words: sky blue. I’m obsessed with this new color.

The truest blue

@tomsguide

♬ vlog. TikTok. Chill hop.(1245459) - table_1

Previously, my favorite color was the midnight blue option. It was great, but it did leave it susceptible to fingerprint smudges and even some scuffs around the ports. But I’m confident that by going with a lighter sky blue (replacing space gray), this could be averted.

And I mean just look at it. This is a gorgeous finish. It’s also an interesting color as well, as its semi-reflective aluminum unibody does pick up the color from where it’s placed too. In the brighter surroundings here, that color really sings, but you could see this becoming more silver in nature in darker settings when held up.

It feels both perfectly timed, as we start to see the sun again (rarely for me in dear old Blighty), and rather timeless too. This could just be my own bias with blue being my favorite color, but there’s something special about it.

What else is new?

@tomsguide

♬ Vlog Video work Fashionable BGM(847726) - Tsuyoshi_san

There are some additional niceties going on here — all fueled by that M4 chip. To start with, the M4 Air is up to 2x faster than the M1 in Adobe Photoshop editing. And for those looking towards a laptop sporting Intel Core Ultra 7 200 series, the Cupertino crew is also boasting 60% faster web browsing and 2x faster performance in more demanding tasks.

On top of that, Apple is touting an 18-hour battery life, which we’ll put to the test when we review these new systems. But put simply, this could be the combo breaker of premium quality, top performance and value for money that pops it at the top of our recommendations (even more so with that blue).

More from Tom's Guide

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
MacBook Air M4
MacBook Air M4 is here with more power and stunning new color — and the price is $100 less
MacBook Air M4
I review laptops for a living, and I think the MacBook Air M4 could be the best bargain of the year
MacBook Air M4
MacBook Air M4: Everything you need to know
MacBook Air M4
M4 MacBook Air vs M3 Macbook Air: Here's the biggest upgrades
MacBook Air 13-inch M3
I test laptops for a living and the MacBook Air M3 is my favorite laptop of the year
MacBook Air M4
MacBook Air M4 live updates — the new MacBook is official
Latest in MacBooks
macbook air m4
We just saw the sky blue MacBook Air M4, and I’m in love
MacBook Air M4
I review laptops for a living, and I think the MacBook Air M4 could be the best bargain of the year
MacBook Air M4
MacBook Air M4 is here with more power and stunning new color — and the price is $100 less
A MacBook Air tease by Tim Cook
Apple's Tim Cook just teased 'Something in the Air' ahead of MacBook Air M4 launch
An iPhone 16 in hand in front of MacBook Air 13-inch M3 on table
I paired an iPhone 16 with my MacBook Air — and now I pity Android users who are missing these features
Microsoft Copilot
Microsoft Copilot just landed on the Mac App Store — here's which Macs can run it
Latest in News
macbook air m4
We just saw the sky blue MacBook Air M4, and I’m in love
Ben Kingsley as Adolf Eichmann in &quot;Operation Finale&quot;
Netflix just got a gripping spy thriller you (probably) haven’t seen — and it’s based on a true story
Samsung&#039;s Project Moohan with Android XR at Galaxy Unpacked 2025
Samsung’s Project Moohan could have better displays than Apple Vision Pro — here’s how
Rotel DX-3
This headphone amplifier might cost a lot, but it'll make your headphones sound epic
Close-up photo of the black version of Samsung&#039;s Galaxy Ring held between thumb and index finger in front of a garden.
Samsung patent suggests a future Galaxy Ring will include a temperature sensor — here's how it could work
Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin in &quot;Picture This&quot; now streaming on Prime Video
Prime Video’s new romantic comedy is now streaming — and it’s the ultimate mood-booster
More about macbooks
MacBook Air M4

I review laptops for a living, and I think the MacBook Air M4 could be the best bargain of the year
MacBook Air M4

MacBook Air M4 is here with more power and stunning new color — and the price is $100 less
a photo of a woman doing a glute bridge

Forget the gym — this 15-minute Pilates routine builds core strength and boosts your mobility
See more latest
Most Popular
AeroPrress Go Plus
AeroPress just upped the stakes in portable coffee — meet the AeroPress Go Plus
Ben Kingsley as Adolf Eichmann in &quot;Operation Finale&quot;
Netflix just got a gripping spy thriller you (probably) haven’t seen — and it’s based on a true story
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 tipped for a huge outer screen upgrade — here’s what we know
Harry Maguire of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team&#039;s third goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Ipswich Town FC at Old Trafford on February 26, 2025 in Manchester, England
Real Sociedad vs Manchester United: How to watch live streams of this exciting Europa League match online
Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin in &quot;Picture This&quot; now streaming on Prime Video
Prime Video’s new romantic comedy is now streaming — and it’s the ultimate mood-booster
Samsung&#039;s Project Moohan with Android XR at Galaxy Unpacked 2025
Samsung’s Project Moohan could have better displays than Apple Vision Pro — here’s how
James Marsden and Sterling K. Brown in Paradise
5 best shows like 'Paradise' to watch after the thriller's season 1 finale
Rotel DX-3
This headphone amplifier might cost a lot, but it'll make your headphones sound epic
Close-up photo of the black version of Samsung&#039;s Galaxy Ring held between thumb and index finger in front of a garden.
Samsung patent suggests a future Galaxy Ring will include a temperature sensor — here's how it could work
iPhone Flip Concept
Apple's foldable iPhone tipped for late 2026 release with a very high price — here's what we know