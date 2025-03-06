We just saw the sky blue MacBook Air M4, and I’m in love
It’s so blue, I’m obsessed
The M4 MacBook Air is here, and it looks…well it looks very similar to last year’s M3 Air — the current best laptop you can buy (not for long, though).
But beyond the new M4 chipset, the upgraded 12-megapixel webcam, native support for two external monitors and that new lower starting price of $999/£999 (for 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage), one big change is clear after going hands-on with it.
Two words: sky blue. I’m obsessed with this new color.
The truest blue
@tomsguide ♬ vlog. TikTok. Chill hop.(1245459) - table_1
Previously, my favorite color was the midnight blue option. It was great, but it did leave it susceptible to fingerprint smudges and even some scuffs around the ports. But I’m confident that by going with a lighter sky blue (replacing space gray), this could be averted.
And I mean just look at it. This is a gorgeous finish. It’s also an interesting color as well, as its semi-reflective aluminum unibody does pick up the color from where it’s placed too. In the brighter surroundings here, that color really sings, but you could see this becoming more silver in nature in darker settings when held up.
It feels both perfectly timed, as we start to see the sun again (rarely for me in dear old Blighty), and rather timeless too. This could just be my own bias with blue being my favorite color, but there’s something special about it.
What else is new?
@tomsguide ♬ Vlog Video work Fashionable BGM(847726) - Tsuyoshi_san
There are some additional niceties going on here — all fueled by that M4 chip. To start with, the M4 Air is up to 2x faster than the M1 in Adobe Photoshop editing. And for those looking towards a laptop sporting Intel Core Ultra 7 200 series, the Cupertino crew is also boasting 60% faster web browsing and 2x faster performance in more demanding tasks.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
On top of that, Apple is touting an 18-hour battery life, which we’ll put to the test when we review these new systems. But put simply, this could be the combo breaker of premium quality, top performance and value for money that pops it at the top of our recommendations (even more so with that blue).
More from Tom's Guide
Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I review laptops for a living, and I think the MacBook Air M4 could be the best bargain of the year
MacBook Air M4 is here with more power and stunning new color — and the price is $100 less