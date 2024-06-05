iPhone 16 Pro Max is getting a size increase — here's how big it'll be

It's said that the iPhone 16 Pro Max is going to be the biggest iPhone ever, and now we have the (alleged) exact measurements from reliable leaker Ice Universe to demonstrate that.

This year's largest premium iPhone will apparently measure 163.024mm × 77.575mm × 8.26mm (or 6.42 x 3.05 x 0.33 inches). The iPhone 15 Pro Max measures 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm (or 6.29 x 3.02 x 0.32 inches), which would make the iPhone 16 Pro Max feel similar in width and depth, but noticeably taller.

The screen specifically will measure 6.883 inches according to IU, which when rounded up to 6.9 inches gives us the same number as other rumors. With the last several iPhone Pro Max models measuring 6.7 inches, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be quite a departure for users familiar with current sizes. Likewise, with the smaller iPhone 16 Pro, which is tipped to be 6.3 inches after years of iPhone Pros measuring 6.1 inches.

As previously rumored, Apple appears to be using a manufacturing technique named Border Reduction Structure to make the bezels around the iPhone 16 Pro Max's display all but disappear. IU claims the new Pro Max will have 1.153mm bezels around all four sizes, or 2.146mm if you include the width of the side rails too. IU gives the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's measurements as 1.55mm and 3.38mm respectively, so we should see a clear difference between Apple and Samsung's latest when we get them both together for testing.

A bigger body to house big upgrades

The increasing size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max isn't just to fit a larger display. Elsewhere in Rumor World, we're hearing this model could feature an increased battery size, a larger main camera and a new 48MP ultrawide camera. That's alongside the new Capture button and AI-heavy iOS 18 software we should see on the other models in the line-up.

For more on Apple's 2024 models, have a read of the rumors we've rounded up in our iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max hubs. And make sure you're up to speed with what's tipped to appear at WWDC 2024 too, as Apple's big annual software conference is only days away.

