iPhone 15 — all four models tipped for big battery upgrades

All iPhone 15 models, from the base version to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, could be receiving significantly larger batteries than the equivalent iPhone 14 models, according to reporting from IT Home.

It's worth noting that ITHome, although originally citing an alleged source within Foxconn, (Apple's main iPhone manufacturing partner), has now updated its article to include another leaker who believes these claims are false. So perhaps remain extra-skeptical of the alleged battery capacities as we look at them now.

You can see the rumored values, as well as the confirmed capacities of the iPhone 14 series, in the table below. The largest increases are coming to the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro by the looks, although the biggest overall iPhone battery will still belong to the Plus model, with the Pro Max not far behind, according to these numbers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Capacity iPhone 15 (rumored) 3,877 mAh iPhone 14 3,279 mAh iPhone 15 Plus (rumored) 4,912 mAh iPhone 14 Plus 4,323 mAh iPhone 15 Pro (rumored) 3,650 mAh iPhone 14 Pro 3,200 mAh iPhone 15 Pro Max (rumored) 4,852 mAh iPhone 14 Pro Max 4,323 mAh

iPhones have historically had smaller batteries than their Android counterparts, but if this upgrade does come to the iPhone 15 series, then that advantage reduces significantly, or even simply disappears. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, for example, is 6.7 inches like the Plus or Pro Max-sized iPhones, but uses a 4,700 mAh battery, smaller than both the rumored battery sizes for the iPhone 15 Plus and Pro Max.

As well as bigger batteries, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models should also gain additional battery life from their new chipsets. The rumored A17 processors tipped for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are believed to use a new 3nm process node, which should mean both greater performance and improved energy efficiency.

More default storage for iPhone 15 Pro?

ITHome's insider at Foxconn had more to share than just battery capacities. They're also claiming that the iPhone 15 Pro models will come with 256GB storage by default.

All iPhone 14 models start at 128GB storage, which is about the minimum you'd hope to get from a new flagship phone. Increasing the default capacity of the premium models, similar to what Samsung offers with the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, is a welcome change since it makes it easier to make the most of these phones' powerful cameras and chipsets without running out of space for photos, videos and apps.

The potential downside is that this could mean the Pro iPhone 15 models cost more than last year's Pros did. So while the basic storage may be higher than this year, it's also possible that Apple will effectively just remove the 128GB model, and its lower price, from the iPhone 15 Pro range.

The expected September launch of the iPhone 15 line-up is creeping closer, but we still expect plenty more rumors to emerge before Apple hits play on its keynote presentation. Hopefully, over the next few weeks and months, we'll hear more about the rumored USB-C port replacing Apple's Lightning port, the Dynamic Island and 48MP main camera being introduced to the basic Phone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and the periscope telephoto camera for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.