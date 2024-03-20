This iPhone 16 display upgrade could be coming to all models

News
By Richard Priday
published

The iPhone 16's display could be surrounded by Apple’s thinnest-ever bezels

iPhone 16 Pro Concept Video Science & Knowledge
(Image credit: Science & Knowledge/YouTube)

All iPhone 16 models could be getting skinnier bezels around their displays, thanks to new advancements in smartphone screen production.

Reporting from Sisajournal in Korea (shared by leaker Revegnus on X/Twitter), referencing industry sources, states that the new iPhones could implement a Border Reduction Structure (or BRS) to shrink the bezels surrounding their displays. 

This would hopefully mean more usable pixels in the same space for users to enjoy, or at least give them bragging rights over older iPhones. BRS targets the bottom bezel of the display, which is normally the thickest of the four bezels surrounding a display.

By rolling up the copper wiring attached to the display, the bottom border can be reduced, which then allows the other bezels to be shrunk down identically, to keep things symmetrical.

The extra heat generated by the coiled wires was previously an issue, but now it seems to have been resolved, the Sisajournal report states. Samsung Display, LG Display, and BOE, Apple's main suppliers of displays for the iPhone 16, are all expected to use this technology.

Great news for all iPhone 16 buyers

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max currently have the thinnest bezels of any iPhone, with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus not far behind. Having all the new iPhones use BRS could mean unified bezels across the whole model line-up, which would be a nice touch in particular for the entry-level versions.

The iPhone 16 Pro models would be able to differentiate themselves anyway, since the rumor mill also claims their display sizes will be changing. We may still see the same size 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays for the standard and Plus models, but the Pro and Pro Max could expand to 6.3 and 6.9 inches respectively.

These rumors already have us looking forward to September, the likely month we'll see these new iPhones. If you also want to keep up with the latest developments in rumors and leaks for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, then check out our regularly updated news hubs.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus
(128GB)